Xi Jinping’s damaging dictatorship

The Chinese Communist Party and its leader want to stay in power for a very long time. The party is celebrating its centenary this year under the slogan Follow the Party Forever. And Xi Jinping plans to become a dictator for life. This is bad news for the Chinese people and for the world. Dictatorships are oppressive and ineffective at home, and aggressive abroad. And personal dictatorships are particularly bad.

All the Communist Parties ruled like dictatorships. They first excused it as a temporary necessity because they came to power through national convulsions: in Soviet Russia, China and Vietnam through civil war, in Eastern Europe through Soviet occupation. after World War II and in Cuba by a military coup.

But they never evolved into democracy. No ruling Communist party has ever tolerated competing political parties, free elections, an independent judiciary, free media, or an apolitical army and police. Dissidents lose their jobs, are imprisoned and sometimes killed in large-scale terrorist campaigns.

At the top of these dictatorships is the leader of the Communist Party who is still the object of a cult leader. Once he takes power, he usually retains it for decades, never voluntarily leaves, and is very rarely overthrown.

The Soviet unions Stalin, Brezhnev, Andropov and Chernenko died in power. Ditto for China Mao, Vietnam Ho Chi Minh, Romanias Ceausescu and North Korea Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Bulgarias Zhivkov and East Germanys Honecker were not ousted until communism fell in 1989.

The economic life of their country is also in the grip of the Communist leaders. Private enterprise is either banned or, as in China, centrally controlled. The Chinese are badly served by this. Communism interferes with free markets and has always produced much less prosperity than capitalism.

Sometimes seriously misguided economic policies have resulted in massive famine. Millions of people died during the brutal collectivization of agriculture by Stalin in the 1930s and while Kim Jong-Ils botched economic reforms in the 1990s. In addition, tens of millions of people died during Maos. Great Leap Froward in the late 1950s.

Mao ruled in this tradition for thirty years and the effects have been disastrous. When he died in 1976, China was impoverished, backward and closed to the world.

The next thirty years were marked by dramatic reforms by Deng Xiaopings. He introduced capitalism to parts of the Chinese economy and opened the country to the world. Above all, he instituted a collective leadership at the top of the Communist Party and term limits for its top leaders. China prospered. And there was hope that China would become a democracy and a responsible actor in international relations.

Xi Jinping has reversed Deng Xiaopings’ reforms since taking power in 2012. He removed term limits and collective leadership and brought back the cult of the leader. It restricts free market capitalism in China and increases the role of the Communist Party in economic enterprises. And China’s relations with other countries are increasingly divisive.

Xi Jinpings’ personal dictatorship suffers from the same evils that have plagued dictatorships everywhere and at all times.

The first and most important victims of any dictatorship are truth and freedom of expression. Dictators reject any challenge to their flawed doctrines and punish dissidents. The resulting uniformity of thought makes it harder to solve the challenges of the day and chart the best course for tomorrow. Worse yet, people in a dictatorship have to fake enthusiasm for the party line, which leads to cynicism towards the truth throughout society.

In this environment, slavish bureaucracy and media reporting embellishes the good news and hides the bad news. Dictators end up with bad data for their decision-making.

There is no institutional rupture in a dictatorship. Out of fear, dictators have absolute control over the government, the legislature, the repressive apparatus, the judiciary and the media. Their bad decisions cannot be discussed, called or stopped.

Entrepreneurship and innovation, the main engines of economic growth, fade in such an environment. Job creators need freedom of thought and action, predictable laws and an independent judiciary.

All dictators view the outside world with suspicion. They do not appreciate foreign support for democracy in their country and bristle with foreign condemnations of their oppression. They also tend to create conflicts abroad to generate nationalist support at home.

Past dictatorships have not led to long-term stability, prosperity and peace. Neither does Xi Jinpings’ communist dictatorship. This will slow down China, intensify social conflicts and lead to international tensions.

Dan Negrea is a senior researcher at the Atlantic Council. He held senior positions in the State Department and was a Wall Street executive. He left communist Romania.

Image: Reuters

