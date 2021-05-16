Pakistan to raise voice of Palestinians at every forum: FM Qureshi





After the emergency virtual meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the international community to take immediate action and stop Israeli attacks on non-Palestinian Palestinians. armed. Israeli forces continuously target innocent civilians, including children, women and elders in Palestine. Pakistan will raise the voice of the oppressed Palestinians at every international forum, Qureshi added. Ceasefire is our priority, Qureshi said after the OIC summit on Palestine, reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people in their just battle for their legitimate rights, including their fundamental right to self-determination . Qureshi, speaking today at the OIC emergency virtual meeting, called on the international community to defend the Palestinians against the blatant use of force and gross human rights violations by Israel He called on the international community to intervene immediately to end the Israeli atrocities against the civilian population of Gaza, saying the bombing of Gaza must be stopped immediately. Shah Mahmood said the prime minister discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He expressed his support for the Palestinians, claiming that they are heroically fighting for their basic rights. According to the minister, Israel’s crimes against humanity should not go unpunished and there should be no impunity for Israel’s violations of international law and many human rights agreements. It should be noted that Israel maintained its deadly attacks on Sunday, bringing the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza to 170, with more than 30 children and dozens of other women killed in the airstrikes. A day earlier (Saturday), eleven members of one extended family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the western Gaza Strip, doctors in the Palestinian enclave said.

