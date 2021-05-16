Adam Kinzinger says GOP talks about ‘loyalty to Donald Trump’, compares to North Korea





Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, sharply criticized his own political party, saying the GOP no longer focuses on politics and has become an issue of “loyalty” to former President Donald Trump.

© MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) criticized the GOP for focusing solely on the “loyalty” of former President Donald Trump. In this photo, Kinzinger speaks to reporters after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) was ousted from her leadership role on May 12 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC

Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump following the Jan.6 uprising led by supporters of the then president against the U.S. Capitol. The GOP lawmaker has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics and has aligned himself with Representative Liz Cheney, who was recently ousted from her role as Speaker of the House Republican Conference due to her repeated condemnation of the former president.

“I think what I used to say to any Republican who might be a little confused when we’re in politics doesn’t matter anymore. That’s literally all of yours. loyalty to Donald Trump. Like I said before, this is something that resonates a bit with North Korea, where whatever policy you take you are loyal to the guy, ”Kinzinger told Meet the NBC News Press in an interview on Sunday.

The Republican congressman said he heard a lot of people say, “I don’t like what Donald Trump is tweeting, but I like his politics, so I’m going to support him.” Kinzinger then pointed out that when it comes to Cheney, people are basically saying the opposite: “Look, I like her policies, I don’t like what she tweets, so she has to go.

“What this shows me is an inconsistency that’s only built around allegiance to one man: Donald Trump. And we have to recognize that as a party. And we have to recognize that four months ago , we basically allowed the narrative to lead to an insurgency on January 6, ”the GOP lawmaker said. “And until we take possession of it, we can’t heal.”

Cheney was officially ousted from her role as No. 3 Republican last Wednesday. Cheney has since doubled down on his condemnation of Trump, warning that he continues to pose a threat to the country. The Wyoming MP slammed her fellow Republican who still supports the former president, saying she will do everything in her power to ensure he is not re-elected in the future.

Although they have not provided any supporting evidence, Trump and his allies continue to make baseless claims that President Joe Biden and the Democrats “stole” the 2020 election through widespread electoral fraud. This extraordinary claim was dismissed in December by former US attorney general William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet. Barr said there was “no evidence” of fraud that would affect the outcome of the election.

Dozens of lawsuits challenging election results filed by Trump and his supporters in state and federal courts have been dismissed and dismissed, including by judges appointed by the former president and other Republicans. Additionally, audits and recounts in several battlefield states, including places where the election was overseen by pro-Tump Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory. And the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the 2020 election as “the safest in American history.”

Cheney again warned Sunday of the threat Trump poses by repeatedly denying reality and questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. election.

“I think it’s dangerous,” the Wyoming Republican told ABC News’ This Week. “I think we have to recognize how quickly things can fall apart. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot not work, can not do the will of the people. “

Newsweek has reached out to GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for comment.

