Looking at the United States, China uses $ 33 billion in grants to bolster chips and defense





SHANGHAI – China spent a record 213.6 billion yuan ($ 33 ​​billion) on industry subsidies in 2020, eager to consolidate key sectors, including semiconductors and defense, in its tech race stormy with the United States. This figure represents a 14% increase from the previous year, with payments to 113 semiconductor companies totaling 10.6 billion yuan, a 12-fold increase from ten years ago. The figures were compiled by Nikkei based on earnings data for listed companies obtained by news company Wind. The massive injection reflects President Xi Jinping’s willingness to pour money into targeted industries to boost their growth as the country competes with the United States for technological supremacy. In response, Washington is considering a support program to expand chip production in its country, raising concerns that a subsidy race is hampering fair competition. China’s leading contract chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., received just under 2.5 billion yuan, in addition to $ 2.25 billion in funding from two state-backed funds. The SMIC plans to build a new factory in Shenzhen at a cost of $ 2.35 billion. Beijing has also added to subsidies given to manufacturers of chipmaking equipment such as Naura and Advanced Micro, as the lack of machines remains a challenge for its domestic production target. IC Insights predicts that semiconductors made in China will only account for 19.4% of total demand in 2025. Domestic production of general-purpose chips remains a top priority even though these projects have tended to weaken. In defense, Beijing is directing money toward key advanced military technologies deemed essential to counter the United States. Grant recipients include shipbuilder China CSSC Holdings, Avic Shenyang Aircraft, which builds fighter jets, and Beijing BDStar Navigation, responsible for the Chinese version of the global positioning system. Subsidies to the pharmaceutical sector, including CanSino Biologics, which develops and manufactures a vaccine against the coronavirus, and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, have also increased sharply. China has dramatically increased subsidies to drug makers, including those involved in vaccine production. © Reuters Of the 4,290 companies included in the counted data, 4,230, or 98%, reported receiving grants, indicating that the standards have been relaxed. About 10% received more than 100 million yuan. The World Trade Organization prohibits subsidies designed to promote exports or increase domestic production. Some argue that spending on the steel industry, which has resulted in a global steel glut, has violated WTO rule. However, due to lack of data, the WTO was unable to file a complaint. Yet the WTO does not ban all subsidies, with many countries supporting their home industries. Japan, for example, has provided around 50 billion yen ($ 457 million) to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the development of its SpaceJet. The US and the EU have been fighting over the legitimacy of their mutual subsidies to Boeing and Airbus since 2004. Meanwhile, China has used grants, along with low-interest loans, to support domestic industries. The pandemic has undoubtedly resulted in an increase in such spending in 2020 as seen in the case of rolling stock maker CRRC, which received grants to maintain employment. Nonetheless, state-backed companies, which make up only a third of listed companies, raised around 60% of the money, indicating a level playing field. “The central government has yet to grasp the scope of subsidies provided by local governments,” said Shinichi Seki, senior China economist at the Japan Research Institute. This lack of transparency could end up allowing excess capacity simply to maintain employment and economic momentum. To counter China’s use of subsidies, US lawmakers are calling for a similar program. A bipartisan group of lawmakers plans to subsidize $ 50 billion to expand domestic chip production, with backing from President Joe Biden. “Semiconductors are being used as intermediaries in the country and could escape scrutiny,” Seki said, highlighting problems with current WTO rules. “To maintain fair competition on a global scale, international rules must be renegotiated.”







