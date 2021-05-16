Politics
Keep Rahm Emanuel as far away from Tokyo as possible
William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.
Joe Biden, it seems fair to say, had Yoshihide Suga at Konnichiwa.
The painful bromance between their predecessors – US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – had all the hallmarks of an abusive relationship: Trump as a tyrant; Abe as helpless subjugated.
Enter Biden, who is fluent in foreign policy, who envisions a monumental different dynamic. Biden understands that in the Chinese era, Washington needs Tokyo as much as Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party needs America. This tonal pivot ensures that Biden won’t extort billions of dollars in protection money from Tokyo, the Trump way. Biden also won’t invite Suga to nominate him for a Nobel Prize or destroy the Japanese economy with trade wars.
But what is Biden thinking as he taps on everyone’s Rahm Emanuel to appease relations with his most important ally?
The news, first reported in the Financial Times, that Biden is eyeing a notorious scrapper like Emanuel for the US ambassador, has sparked a bull market. The idea that the notoriously aggressive and rude former congressman, White House bigwig and Chicago mayor will thrive in a place with very high standards of behavior around politeness stuns the mind.
“It’s a disaster in the making,” says Jeff Kingston, head of Asian studies on the Temple University campus in Tokyo. “He seems of a temper unsuited for diplomacy and has all the prickly vindictive instincts that remind of the Donald.”
What is happening here? Emanuel, 61, is an accomplished Washington insider dating back to the days of President Bill Clinton. And, often, ruthlessly efficient. As President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Emanuel, well-armed lawmakers, will vote yes on overhauling America’s healthcare system. A feat.
Emanuel fought for a high-level position in Biden’s White House, much to the chagrin of progressive Democrats. The pushback reflected, in part, his handling of the 2014 murder of a 17-year-old black man in Chicago at the hands of a white police officer. Local media have dubbed him “the Rahmfather”. He sent a dead fish to an enemy, just like Don Corleone.
Biden, out of personal loyalty, may think that a top ambassador is just what it takes. But why not send the attack dog through your ranks to a place that needs an American bite as much as it does barking? China, maybe. Why not Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey? India could certainly use a burst of Chicago-style realpolitik. Or why not appoint Emanuel de facto ambassador to Taiwan? But Japan?
Part of me wonders if Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, just wants to overcaffeinate Emanuel as far as humanly possible. Tokyo, 7,000 miles? Made! Or maybe Emanuel lobbied for Tokyo. Maybe the top tier concert in Japan was its asking price.
Biden should rethink this one, and quickly. And Suga’s folks should let Biden know under the radar that the Tokyo-Washington relationship could be done with a less combative and tribal choice.
Certainly, Japan likes having powerful political insiders in Tokyo. Here, think of former Vice President Walter Mondale, Senators Mike Mansfield and Howard Baker, and Speaker of the House Tom Foley. Each oozed with gravity and signaled that Tokyo was a real priority for Washington. Obama even sent the closest thing America had to royalty: Caroline Kennedy.
Good luck finding a Japanese anywhere who, when in a hurry, could appoint Trump’s ambassador to Japan. I Googled it for you: Bill Hagerty, who stepped down in July 2019. Trump had such respect for Japan and the recall of Nobel Prize winner Abe what do you know who replaced Hagerty? Nobody. Trump didn’t bother.
Biden doesn’t shoot a Richard Grenell here. Grenell is the flamethrower Twitter troll Trump sent to Berlin to make Angela Merkel’s life miserable. It’s not that. While Emanuel isn’t exactly anyone’s idea of a courteous diplomat, his experience and connections certainly make him qualified. Temperament, not so much, in a nation still recovering from its Trump trauma.
Regardless of who he sends to Tokyo, Biden’s administration has to sit down with Suga more often than they have. Of course, it is still early days. And fighting COVID-19 is an almost full-time job. But most of Biden’s great geopolitical challenges lie in Tokyo’s backyard.
Understanding how to get past Trump’s trade brawls is a vital priority. The same goes for the people of Hong Kong, deterring China from encroaching on Taiwan’s sovereignty and preserving the standards of free navigation in Asian seas. North Korea’s nuclear aggression is still in the background.
There is also the way forward when it comes to trade. Biden was slow to join the trans-Pacific partnership. That would risk angering progressives in his party. Yet that day in 2017 when Trump withdrew from the TPP was a big moment for China’s Xi Jinping, who quickly entered the void with the 15-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
The best way forward for Biden is to gain Suga’s help in reorganizing the TPP to appease his Democratic Party – and grow the group. Nothing would grab Xi’s attention faster than drawing South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, and even Taiwan to the TPP.
All Biden needs is the right voice in Tokyo to champion his cause – one that Suga’s LDP phone calls will actually take. On most candidate lists for this important post, The Rahmfather probably wouldn’t make the top 100. Plan B, anyone?
picture credit
