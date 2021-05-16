Iran calls for international action against apartheid Israel | Gaza News

Tehran, Iran Iranian officials have called on the United Nations and other Muslim nations to intervene to prevent Israel’s apartheid from attacking Palestine while a senior military commander has pledged that Iran will stand alongside the Palestinians.

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, an entity reporting to the Supreme National Security Council currently headed by Justice Chief Ebrahim Raisi and composed of several ministers, wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to take action against acts of genocide and racial cleansing committed by Israel.

Sunday’s letter, seen by Al Jazeera, says the silence, ambiguous statements and those released in support of Israel’s right to self-defense as the United States has published on the unfolding situation in Gaza have perpetuated the conflict that has been going on for decades.

Council called on the UN to recognize that Israel is committing crimes against humanity and war crimes, to form a commission of inquiry, to attract the attention of all its member states and to use its defense mechanisms human rights.

He said protecting the right of return of all displaced Palestinians in the world and then protecting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination through a referendum would be the best solution.

The latest Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip is now on its seventh day in a row and killed at least 192 people, including 58 children.

Israel claimed it was defending itself against rockets fired by Hamas fighters which Hamas said were launched in response to an Israeli crackdown on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the assault on the Al-Mosque. Aqsa.

Institutionalized campaign

In a speech at an emergency virtual meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for action from the 57-member entity.

He said member states should design an institutionalized legal and political campaign against the Zionist apartheid regime at regional and international levels.

He also called for an effort for the UN to urgently convene an emergency session of the General Assembly to address the issue.

The UN Security Council meets on Sunday. Washington had previously blocked a meeting scheduled for Friday.

We face gross and systemic violations of human rights, humanitarian law and international law, Zarif told his peers at the virtual meeting, while calling for a referendum that would include all Palestinians, including people displaced and living as refugees.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud also condemned the blatant violations of Palestinian rights at the meeting and called on the international community to act urgently.

Chain Defeats

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raised the issue with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday, telling him that Iran and Turkey must unite as two major players in the region to urge the UN and OIC to fight against the crimes of the Zionist. diet.

Erdogan reportedly told him that the international community must offer a strong and dissuasive response and that the Muslim world must act as one on the Palestinian question.

Rouhani made a similar point in a phone call earlier this week with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also praising the Qatars’ efforts to stop the bloodshed.

Iranian security chief Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Sunday that the chain defeats of the United States in Afghanistan and Israel against the resistance axis are indicative of their failed policies.

Were ready to participate with countries in the region in a mechanism to create collective security as an infrastructure for the development and well-being of their nations, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Force commander Quds had separate phone conversations on Saturday with Ismail Haniya, the head of Hamass’s political bureau, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad armed group. .

General Ismail Qaani underscored Tehran’s support for Palestinians facing Israeli crimes and admired the resistance forces’ successful response against violations by the Zionist enemy.