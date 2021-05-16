AstraZeneca shut down until travelers test positive





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Government Joko Widodoforbid people to come home Eid 2021. Jokowi said the policy was to prevent a spike in Covid-19 cases as in other countries. According to him, Indonesia has always seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases after a long vacation. He said the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia skyrocketed 93% after Idul Fitri’s homecoming period last year. CNNIndonesia.com summarized the events and information regarding the development of the Covid-19 case in Indonesia over the past 24 hours, Sunday 16/5: 1. Kemenkes set 448,480 doses of AstraZeneca The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) has decided to temporarily suspend the distribution and use of 448,480 doses of the AstraZeneca Batch CTMAV547 vaccine. Health Ministry immunization spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the policy followed the serious post-immunization incidence report (AEFI) suspected to be related to AstraZeneca Batch CTMAV547. Komnas KIPI recommended BPOM to perform sterility and toxicity tests on these groups because they do not have sufficient data to make a diagnosis regarding the cause and classification of AEFI. Nadia ensured that the shutdown only occurred for the AstraZeneca vaccine lot. AstraZeneca vaccine outside of this batch can still be used, so the community can organize itself without hesitation. 2. Vaccine price for mutual cooperation Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has fixed the purchase price for Sinopharm brand vaccines through PT Bio Farma (Persero), which will be used for mutual cooperation vaccines worth IDR 321,660 per dose. During this time, the maximum service rate is IDR 177,910 per dose. This determination is contained in the decree of the Minister of Health number HK.01.07 / MENKES / 4643/2021 concerning the determination of the purchase price of Sinopharm vaccines by the appointment of PT Bio Farma (Persero) in the implementation of the supply of Covid- 19 Vaccines and maximum service rate for vaccination by mutual cooperation. The stipulation is effective from May 11, 2021. 3. All directors of Kimia Farma Diagnostika are dismissed BUMN Minister Erick Thohir fired all directors of PT Kimia Farma Diagnostika (KFD) over the use of used antigenic tools found at Kualanamu airport in Medan some time ago. time. “After conducting an in-depth study, this step (of dismissal) must be taken. In addition, questions of law are the domain of the authorized apparatus,” Erick said in a statement on Sunday (5/16). 4. Covid positive travelers and tourists A total of 24 travelers have tested positive for Covid-19 thanks to a rapid test carried out by police in isolation stations. The number was obtained from a total of 3,250 travelers who were tested. “Out of 3,250 rapid tests carried out on travelers, 24 tested positive. Meanwhile, 3,226 have been negative, ”Indonesian police chief public relations inspector General Argo Yuwono said in a statement Sunday (5/16). Separately, Deputy Mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana said that two potential visitors to the Bandung Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19, so they are not allowed to enter the tourist site. “Other than those who wanted to come in, there were two positive people,” Yana said. 5. Covid 16 Mei data Daily data released by the Covid-19 Treatment Task Force as of Sunday 5/16 noted the addition of 3,080 new COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, for the cured cases, there were 3,790 additional cases and 126 cases died. So cumulatively, as many as 1,739,750 people have tested positive for coronavirus infection. Of this total, 1,600,857 people were declared cured, while 48,093 others died. (Yes / DAL)



