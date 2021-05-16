Afghan government criticized for ‘vague’ policy on Pakistan





Members of the Afghan parliament, while criticizing the contradictory behavior of Afghan politicians, said the Afghan government’s foreign policy towards Pakistan was “vague.”

The deputies said that while President Ashraf Ghani praised Pakistan’s policy of not accepting an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan, after meeting with the Pakistani army chief of staff two days later, the adviser of the national security president sharply criticized Pakistani policies.

On the first day of Eid (Thursday, May 13), during a ceremony in Kabul, President Ghani provided details of his meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa , and said optimistically that Pakistan does not want the return of the Islamic emirate. in Afghanistan.

During his visit to Kabul with his colleagues, the honorable Chief of Staff of Pakistan made it clear that the rebirth of the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan was not in the national interest of Pakistan, and they supported the Republic.

Two days after President Ghani expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s willingness to achieve peace in Afghanistan, President Ghanis’ national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib sharply criticized Pakistan’s policy in Afghanistan during a visit to Nangarhar province on Saturday.

The ISI has no mercy on you. Everything they say and promise is all lies. All they want is to sacrifice you in their war, said national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s lack of consistency in its foreign policy towards Pakistan has been the subject of strong criticism from parliamentarians.

In the current context and circumstances of the peace process, opinions should be unified in favor of the republic, but, unfortunately, there is no single point of view on the peace process, which increases the complexity of the process. peace process more than before, said member of parliament from Takhar province, Nazifa Yousufi Bek.

But the Afghan presidential palace rejects any agreement with Pakistan and assures that the country’s foreign policy towards Pakistan is a unified policy.

The Afghan government and people have always protested against Pakistan’s role in the war in Afghanistan. In the new chapter of relations, Pakistan should choose the path of friendship with the Afghan people and play a more concrete role in advancing the Afghan peace process, said Mohammad Amiri, deputy spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani .

Diplomatic relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been marked by tension over the past two decades.

However, the new Pakistani government, led by Imran Khan, has assured the Afghan government of a positive change in its policy towards Afghanistan, but Afghan government officials say the Pakistani remarks are still symbolic.

