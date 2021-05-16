China’s corrosive investments fueled mistrust and hostility





“Here are the highlights from our recent foreign policy forum.” The new swarming of 287 Chinese militia ships into our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) proves the relentless deception that, unfortunately, our government still tolerates. Thanks to the courageous courage of the former Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Albert del Rosario and the former Deputy Supreme Court Judge Antonio Carpio, who defend our national interests and the rule of law, powerful and sharing countries the same ideas merge into a formidable intercontinental alliance to challenge growing aggression from China. which threatens the stability of the Indo-peaceful states. Beijing’s depreciation of our sovereignty and legal territorial rights, and its destructive raids on our EEZ, have caused persistent mistrust and hostility from our people. This growing discord in the South China Sea connects the hidden agendas of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which was painstakingly dissected during the last foreign policy forum of the Stratbase Albert del Rosario Institute (ADRi ) where geopolitical thinkers exchanged ideas on the repercussions of corrosive capital. compared to the BIS. The following statements by eminent speakers reveal how corrosive investments breed corruption on a large scale. Former Supreme Court Judge and Deputy Mediator Justice Conchita Carpio Morales said in her speech that the Philippines’ natural resources are offered as collateral in transactions with clauses that waive sovereign immunity over our heritage assets. to satisfy China as a lender, which is clear. threat of seizure of property and forcible imposition. “By its unbalanced nature and with a distaste for transparency, it is a good recipe for corruption and furthering selfish political interests,” Morales said. ADRi administrator and program manager, and senior associate of the La Salle Governance Institute, Dr Francisco Magno called for careful consideration of corporate ownership models, investment agreements and intergovernmental agreements involving China to identify threats of state capture and manipulation. “Corrosive capital is often marked by opaque financial flows from authoritarian states that undermine the rule of law and democratic governance in other countries,” Magno said. The regional director of the Center for International Private Enterprises for Asia and the Pacific, John Morrell, explained two onerous conditions attached to loans from China. First, there are bulletproof nondisclosure clauses on the loan terms and then the requirement that an exclusive Chinese contractor be engaged for the project. A flagrant violation of Philippine government procurement law. “When an emerging market accepts more money from China, it is statistically correlated with increased levels of corruption in the receiving country,” Morrel said. Dr Renato de Castro, administrator of Stratbase ADRi and professor at De La Salle University, explained that the BRI is part of what Xi Jinping calls the Rejuvenation of the Great Chinese Nation and that the goal is to transform the Southeast Asia into a Sino-centered region. “The BRI has provided China with a very effective instrument, creating a wedge between the allies, the Philippines and the United States and adding impact to its core interests in the South China Sea,” said de Castro. Former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight and former Audit Commissioner Heidi Mendoza lamented that “there is no assessment of the need for public debt. and analysis of the most appropriate and advantageous sources of financing, including examination of the reasonableness of the management basis immediately implemented by the project financed by loans. ADRi Fellow and De La Salle Professor, Edwin Santiago cited as an example, the interest rates of contracts for the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project and the Kaliwa Dam Project with China, which at 2%, are extremely disadvantageous against only 0.2% proposed by South Korea and Japan. The most controversial is the lifting of sovereign immunity jeopardizing our national assets, as experienced by Sri Lanka, Djibouti and the Maldives. InfraWatch PH Convenor and ADRi Non-Resident Fellow, Atty. Terry Ridon recalled that of the 32 billion dollars in Chinese loans pledged, only less than 5% materialized, a bit like “the way the president promised a lot of things”. Ridon insisted that with the upcoming elections, the public must realize that China’s funded infrastructure projects are not in the nation’s best interest. Richard Heydarian, a non-resident ADRi member, said that if you look at the key cases, it seems the more corrupt the countries, the more corrosive Chinese investments can become. Heydarian pointed out that President Duterte had little to show for his pivot to China with harassment of militias in the western Philippine Sea and the deteriorating economy. ADRi President Professor Dindo Manhit said: “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure transparency and accountability when it comes to transactions with other states, in particular. for foreign investments. The Duterte administration must stop its policy of appeasement towards China and refocus on our national interests. “As citizens, we have the right to demand transparency, accountability and the purging of those harmful foreign investments that threaten our national security and socio-economic stability,” Manhit said.

