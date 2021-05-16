Bonhomie renewed





Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had collapsed over the past year, after Riyadh developed a coldness, hampering the historic and strategic relationship for many years. Ties deteriorated so badly that Saudi Arabia prematurely pulled out the $ 3 billion loan it had lent Pakistan. However, a recent phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad-bin-Salman (MbS) to Prime Minister Imran Khan (PMIK) for the invitation to visit the royal kingdom appears to have thawed frozen relations. Shortly after, the PMIK paid a three-day (May 7-9) visit to Saudi Arabia. Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief with bilateral relations showing visible improvement.

After landing on Saudi soil, the Pakistani prime minister was received by MbS, breaking all protocols which show that renewed heat may be on the horizon between the two Islamic countries. It may not be out of context to reconsider the main reasons Saudi Arabia has moved away from Pakistan over the past year. The first was, as experts in the field say, Pakistan’s immature diplomatic fiasco to get closer to Turkey, even going to sea with President Erdogan. The second obvious reason was to question the sanctity of the Saudi-sponsored Islamic organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), especially on the Kashmir issue, where the OIC has been cautious. by not criticizing India for the position on the repeal of Section 370 and by making some structural changes. in the state. On top of that, Pakistan was warming to former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed who tried to issue a direct challenge to Saudi Arabia by weakly attempting to usurp the Islamic rulers.

Now, returning to the last Saudi PMIK visit, his arrival was preceded by a high-profile visit by the Army Chief of Staff, General Ahmad Bajwa, where he allegedly fixed several tricky issues seen as a thorn. in the flesh. on the Saudi side. Assigning this crucial task to the army chief is seen as an important issue, more from Riyadh’s point of view, as he had to easily accept top Pakistani military personnel to open the passage rather than accept a civilian figure. It is of course a tradition that Pakistani military officials have always played an important role in Saudi governance matters, including those aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the monarchy. It is also believed that prior to Imran Khan’s visit there was intense diplomatic activity between the two countries to break the year-long deadlock and if the visit is any indication then the pause is surely put behind. . However, it is only in the long term that one could objectively assess the success of the visit in terms of substantial gains.

Meanwhile, on his return from Saudi Arabia to the Prime Minister’s entourage, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a press conference on May 12, revealed that the Pakistani Prime Minister’s three-day visit saw up to five concrete agreements signed. the first of which is the security and political pillar which will be exclusively managed by Foreign Minister Qureshi. He was also referring to the formation of a Supreme Coordinating Council which will be co-chaired by the PMIK and the Saudi Crown Prince.

He further claimed that according to the vision of Crown Prince MbS, millions of jobs would be created. This claim, however, seems exaggerated as we don’t know how anything would lead to the creation of millions of jobs. During the media meeting, the Pakistani FM also said that the government of Saudi Arabia would assist Pakistan in the fields of energy, infrastructure, water resources and hydropower projects. Analysts believe that memoranda of understanding signed in various areas should deepen political, defense and economic ties between the two countries.

Another prominent feature of Foreign Minister Qureshi’s otherwise chatty statement is his claim that some quarters were still trying to thwart the heat of Saudi-Pakistani relations, possibly insinuating India. Its stance on any foreign policy issue has never been consistent. He is known to turn around on several issues, most notably on Kashmir, describing it as an internal Indian issue and then, apparently under pressure, quickly withdrawing. While India needs to take stock of this visit more clinically, some highly-placed sources in the Pakistani establishment say President Joe Biden has pressured the Saudi Kingdom and Pakistan to reestablish their ties. With Saudi Arabia increasingly soft on Iran and concurrently belligerent tension spiraling between Israel and the Palestinians and Hamas, the equations can be very interesting to watch. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ally Turkey, threatening to intervene militarily against Israel amid the current imbroglio, calls for further study of the evolution of geopolitical ties in the Middle East and East Asia. ‘West with Pakistan.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, security analyst and former national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Opinions expressed are personal

