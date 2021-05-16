Congress urges PM Modi to provide Rs 6,000 per month to poor in lockdown states









ANI |

Update: May 17, 2021 1:28 AM IS

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Congressman Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to provide Rs 6,000 per month to the poor and needy in various lockdown states.

He said that due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns, “poor daily bets and marginalized sections” of society have been made unemployed, which has resulted in “their incomes shrinking and preventing them from provide for their needs and feed their families ”.

“The president of Congress suggested that the center provide free food grains to the needy and give 6,000 rupees per month to all unemployed people.” In view of the aforementioned condition of the poor and the oppressed due to the ongoing pandemic, I will ask that at least for a start you can give serious thought to the President of Congress’s suggestion that the central government resort to the transfer. direct cash of Rs 6,000 per month to the bank accounts of all eligible poor people in locked out states, including the state of West Bengal, ”Chowdhury said.

He added that it will not only alleviate the suffering of millions of poor “but it is also a good economy because it will have a multiplier effect on the economy”.

On Saturday, Chowdhury had said Prime Minister Modi should immediately address the nation in view of an “exponential surge” in coronavirus cases and brief citizens on the road map for dealing with the situation.

The congressman said the situation seemed “to be getting out of hand.”

“The Indian prime minister should instill confidence in the people. He should not hesitate to resort to any option, including strict lockdown,” he tweeted.

Chowdhury had urged Lok Sabha President Om Birla on Friday to call an early meeting of the Public Accounts Committee to deliberate on the pandemic situation and the government’s vaccination policy against COVID-19.

Previously, he had written another letter to Birla and President Ram Nath Kovind asking them to convene an extraordinary session of Parliament to discuss the health emergency due to COVID-19. (ANI)







