Lid up on the murky world of Erdogans AKP

Well-known leader of the Turkish underworld Sedat Peker. (Sedat Peker’s Facebook page)

Sedat Peker, a well-known leader of the Turkish underworld, launched a campaign last week to blacken the names of his former accomplices. He also identified the political figures who protected them. His revelations focused on corrupt practices in Turkey, irregularities, the lack of rule of law and futile rivalries between the security apparatus and the judiciary.

Peker is leading his campaign by recording videos and distributing them via social media. Its followers number in the millions. Most of what he revealed was about episodes that had already been leaked in the past, but they are voiced this time by an actor who comes from circles where such illegal acts have been committed and they are exposed by him in such a way more organized. . Therefore, careful analysis can detect nuggets of truth in this mountain of accusations.

Apparently, Peker was the victim of a rivalry between two competing powers within Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). One of them is headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ son-in-law, Berat Albayrak. He recently asked Erdogan to be relieved of his post as Treasury minister in order to devote more time to his family. He then disappeared from the scene and his whereabouts have yet to be revealed. Peker refrained from directly attacking Albayrak. Instead, he attacked Mehmet Agar, the former interior minister, whom he accused of doing the dirty work of the Albayraks. The other power is Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu, who is seen as a possible replacement for Erdogan.

Before this split in the party structure, Peker was the main volunteer to promote the AKP. When a group of academics released a statement criticizing the government’s policy towards the Kurds, Peker defiantly replied: We will pour the blood of these academics in torrents and shower with their blood. However, in a video posted in Dubai, the same Peker withdrew and said: If any of these academics tell me that they are not trying to protect the (Kurdish) terrorist organization, I promise that I ‘will solemnly announce that I made a stupid mistake and apologize for that.

Peker must have bet on the wrong horse. When he felt he could be arrested, he fled first to Montenegro, then to North Macedonia and then to Morocco. He now lives in the UAE, a country with which Turkey does not have an extradition agreement.

When the AKP was formed in mid-2001, corruption was one of the vices it promised to eradicate, but it has now become even more prevalent. Pekers’ revelations have opened a debate in Turkey about whether to end the devastating corruption that is ruining all state structures.

The means to get rid of this calamity by democratic means are not yet entirely blocked. The multi-party democracy practiced in Turkey for over 75 years must have given the electorate some experience. It has proven that it can replace a ruling political party, however strong it may be. In the general elections of June 2015, the AKP was reduced to a minority in parliament, so that the electorate did its part of the duty. However, opposition parties could not agree on forming a coalition government to oust the AKP. Erdogan skillfully used this result, called for a snap election a few months later, and then remained in power.

The first relevant remark on Pekers’ revelations came from veteran politician Cemil Cicek, former justice minister and speaker of parliament. When a few high-level members of the ruling party dared to speak out against widespread corruption, he said: If a thousandth of what Peker says turns out to be true, it is already a disaster for the country. Public prosecutors who hear or read such scandalous news don’t need a prompt to act. They are expected to pursue these allegations on their own without being asked or asked to do so.

Cicek is currently a member of the Supreme Advisory Council. In other words, he is one of the three closest advisers to Erdogan, so the attitude of the presidents on this comment will be interesting to know.

It remains to be seen whether aeration of this dirty laundry will significantly change the opinion of the electorate. A Turkish proverb says: Anyone who steals a minaret must know a place to hide it.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News