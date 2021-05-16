We must not let the Palestinian people down, it’s time to be on the right side of history: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted on May 16, 2021 7:39 pm

We must not let the Palestinian people down, it’s time to be on the right side of history: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community not to let the Palestinian people fail at the critical moment because it is time to be on the right side of history.

“There comes a time in the history of nations when decisions made are remembered by posterity and it is important to be on the right side of history. It’s one of those times. We must not let the Palestinian people down at this critical time, ”the Foreign Minister said on Twitter after his virtual speech at the emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss of Israel’s aggression against Palestine.

The Foreign Minister, while briefing the media on the OIC meeting, thanked Saudi Arabia for convening the emergency session in which he represented the sentiments of the Pakistani nation in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Calling the Israeli atrocities highly condemnable, the foreign minister said human rights were being violated in Palestine.

The Palestinian people were targeted even during Holy Ramazan and the violence against women and children was intolerable.

Referring to the Israeli attack on the media, the foreign minister said that in the age of social media, it is impossible to cover up the truth.

Reiterating Pakistan’s determination to speak out against Israeli aggression at every forum, Qureshi called for the role of the international community to stop Israeli aggression.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also briefed the media on his telephone interactions with his Palestinian and Chinese counterparts and his planned interaction with the US Secretary of State on Sunday evening.

He said that according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the question of Palestine defined the principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy and assured that the country would never leave the Palestinian people alone.

At the OIC meeting, the foreign minister told the Muslim world that the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinians defied all international laws.

The tragedy of the forced evictions of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Al-Quds Al-Shareef was the latest manifestation of the systematic Israeli effort to change the demographic structure, historical and legal status and the Arab-Islamic / Christian character of ‘Al-Quds Al-Shareef.

The foreign minister said creating a false equivalence between Israel, the aggressor, and the Palestinians, the victims, was inexcusable.

Qureshi said that the OIC owes its genesis to the Palestinian issue and that the Muslim Ummah must show strong solidarity for the Palestinian people with action.

