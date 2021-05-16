As tensions around Taiwan increase, US must walk a fine line – World Peace Organization

In recent months, the threat of conflict between mainland China and the democratically autonomous island of Taiwan has increased. During a Senate hearing last month, Admiral Philip Davidson, America’s first military commander for the Asia-Pacific region, warned of the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan within the next six years. China has stepped up military activities around the Taiwan Strait, including more frequent forays into Taiwanese airspace and waters to display its military strength without reaching the threshold of conflict. This persistent military harassment, coupled with constant economic pressure and efforts to deepen political and social divisions, aims to isolate and exhaust the island on all fronts.

Beijing’s recent crackdown has heightened fears of Taiwan’s military invasion of Xinjiang and Hong Kong and its efforts to increase its presence in the South China Sea – all indicators of President Xi’s great military might. Jinping and his determination to assert his control over the autonomous regions of China. Some analysts and officials are calling on the United States, Taiwan’s most important unofficial ally, to take a firmer strategic approach, while others argue it will only provoke China further. In 1949, Chinese nationalists formed the democratic government of Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Revolution. The formation of the government has been a great humiliation for Beijing, and eventual “reunification” has been the declared goal of all Chinese leaders since Mao Zedong. The People’s Republic of China still officially claims Taiwan as its own. As part of the one-China policy, the United States also officially recognizes Taiwan as belonging to China. Even though the United States provides broad political and military support for the island’s democracy, it does not recognize Taiwan’s independence.

If China launches a full-scale invasion, the United Statesno explicit and binding commitmentto support the defense of Taiwan. People call this policy “strategic ambiguity” and it has been in place since the 1970s. The purpose of strategic ambiguity is to show just enough support for Taiwan to discourage China from trying to take it over. control while discouraging the Taipei government from attempting to declare formal independence. China is discouraged by the potential threat of war with America (if America chooses to help Taiwan), and the lack of American support deters the Taiwanese government (if America chooses not to help Taiwan). in Taiwan). This ambiguous approach has been effective so far. However, as Beijing appears to become increasingly emboldened and more willing to take risks to pursue its expansionist ambitions, many fear that ambiguity will no longer be enough to prevent China from subjugating Taiwan. This was the position taken by Admiral Davidson in his comments last month. Richard Haass and David Sacks alsoargue inForeign Affairsthat the time has come for the United States to send a clearer message with its strategic policy to deter China and prevent conflict.

Navigating a strained relationship with China will undoubtedly be one of the defining challenges of Joe Biden’s presidency. During his first press conference as president on Thursday, March 25, Biden described the issues: “This is a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies,” he said. declared. Geopolitically, Taiwan is extremely important; it is by far the largest island in the so-called “first island chain” of the East China Sea and also the closest to mainland China. The first chain of islands is a choke point – a significant strategic obstacle that hinders China’s expansion of its naval power in the western Pacific. Many strategists believe that taking control of Taiwan, which would also ensure control of the rest of the First Island Chain, would allow China to replace the United States as the dominant military power in the region. Taiwan also has economic value. In particular, the island has become in recent years one of the main producers of semiconductors – an important technology whose production, along with wireless networks and artificial intelligence, China is keen to dominate. But Taiwan is not simply a military and economic asset, nor simply a pawn in the twisted relationship between the United States and China. Taiwan is a prosperous nation of 24 million people, and it is their security, democratic freedom and basic rights that are at stake.

Biden called his government’s commitment to Taiwan “rock solid,” reaffirming US support for the island. This support was strengthened under the Trump administration, particularly in the second half of Trump’s presidency, as his feud with China escalated. Under the Trump administration, the United States not only increased its diplomatic support for Taiwan, angering Beijing; it has also increased its military support. U.S. arms sales to the island totaled billions of dollars during Trump’s presidency. This is nothing new – the United States has been supplying Taiwan with everything from torpedoes to fighter jets for years in an attempt to bolster the island’s military capabilities. But many fear America’s increased support for Taiwan will worsen tensions with the mainland, not to mention jeopardizing U.S.-China relations.

Another fear is that increased US support, particularly a move away from the policy of strategic ambiguity and towards a more explicit commitment to Taiwan’s defense, could embolden a move towards formal Taiwan independence. Taipei’s formal declaration of independence would almost certainly prompt China to declare war, which the United States absolutely wants to avoid. (Some also havearguedthat it is unlikely that the United Statesto be ableto defend the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.) Beijing has shown it is more than willing to show more military force, and in a statement in January, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry said Declare that“Taiwan independence means war.”It is important to keep in mind that China’s interests in Taiwan are not just strategic and economic. The status of the island is also a matter of posture and of asserting the legitimacy and authority of the Communist Party. And so a shift from autonomy to formal independence, or from an unofficial US ally to explicitly stated support, would be extremely provocative, even if such changes may seem largely symbolic.

Whether or not Biden decides to rethink the strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan, he must walk a fine line to ensure peace and stability in the region. The United States must maintain a delicate balance between taking too weak a stance, leaving Taiwan vulnerable to subjugation and jeopardizing the freedom of 24 million people, and being too confrontational, risking provoking China to declare war.