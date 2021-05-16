AAP agrees to stick posters criticizing PM Modi and vaccination campaign: The Tribune India





New Delhi, May 16 The AAP on Sunday confessed to placing posters in many parts of the city criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Covid-19 vaccine shortage, and said several workers had been arrested and hundreds were “harassed” by Delhi Police. PAA main leader Durgesh Pathak said police action would not deter the party and would display similar posters across the city and country in campaign mode. “The AAP is behind these posters. I am behind the posters. Stop me and our MPs, but don’t harass the poor who put up posters for a small payment, ”Pathak said at a press conference. Delhi police registered 25 FIR and arrested as many people for allegedly putting up the posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines for our children in foreign countries)” , in several parts of the city amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. FIRs have been registered under Articles 188 (Disobeying an Order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant articles, including Article 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Property Act, in various Delhi police districts, officials said. . Pathak said people across the country were asking the same question: why the prime minister and the BJP government exported crores of vaccine doses to 94 countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and the ‘Iraq, which could have helped save thousands of lives in India. “People are dying across the country from COVID and there is no space in crematoria and corpses are seen floating in rivers. These lives could have been saved if the vaccines had not been exported, ”he said. There is a serious shortage of vaccines in the country and people are spending hours looking for vaccine locations on their computers. Young and old are running from pillar to post for vaccines but it is not available, he added. “Delhi police under central government record FIRs and arrest people when they wonder why vaccines for them and their children have been given to other countries by the Prime Minister and the BJP government,” he said. he declared. Several PAA workers from Mongolpuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Rithala and other parts of the city were arrested. In addition, nearly 500 volunteers are “harassed” by making them sit for hours at various police stations in this regard, he accused. Delhi faces a vaccine shortage, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other PAA leaders accusing the BJP-run center of exporting doses overseas for “image management.” “Who sold vaccines for our children to other countries for event management?” Sisodia tweeted on Sunday. Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government wrote to the central government and two manufacturers, but there was no indication yet on the vaccine supply. PTI







