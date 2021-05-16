Turkey continues its espionage activities in Germany

Agents of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT as well as diplomats in Germany have infiltrated refugee camps to spy on unsuspecting asylum seekers seeking to protect themselves from the oppressive regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

According to a secret Turkish government document obtained by Nordic Monitor, four Turks have been identified by Erdoan government agents as residents of refugee camps. The document was issued by the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet) and sent to the General Prosecutor’s Office of Gaziantep Province, where all four have birth registers.

This suggests that the Emniyet has issued similar documents for other provinces as well, meaning more people have been profiled and spied on in German refugee camps. The document was dated April 18, 2019 and signed by Ouzhan Yonca, deputy head of the Contraband and Organized Crime Directorate (KOM).

Yonca referred to MIT and the Turkish Foreign Ministry as the source of the intelligence, identifying them as Institutions IV and V, respectively. The Turks targeted by MIT were reportedly affiliated with the Glen movement, led by US-based Turkish Muslim scholar Fethullah Glen, an open critic of the Erdoan government on a range of issues from corruption to Turkey helping and encouraging radical groups in Syria and Libya.

The document confirms that the clandestine activities of Turkish spy agencies continued in Germany despite the fact that surveillance of IMTs has become a thorny issue in relations between the two countries. It also shows how the Turkish government used diplomats and consular officers assigned to work in Germany as undercover agents to spy on and collect information on its NATO allied territory, in clear violation of the Vienna Conventions. relevant.

The immunities and privileges of diplomats and consular staff are governed by international conventions. Diplomats enjoying the privileges and immunities described in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations have a duty to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State and to avoid interfering in its internal affairs, as indicated in article 41.

Likewise, consular staff enjoy limited privileges and immunities under the Vienna Convention on Consular Affairs, but host State authorities can initiate investigations and prosecute any staff member if they commit crimes. crimes inside or outside the premises of the consulate in accordance with article 43 of the convention.

The global campaign of intelligence gathering and profiling of critics and their organizations by Turkish diplomats and spies has been sanctioned by the Erdoan government. The move, of unprecedented scale and intensity, created an uproar in many parts of the world, including Europe, where Turkish diplomats have come under increased scrutiny.

In one extreme case, Swiss prosecutors launched a criminal investigation and issued arrest warrants against two Turkish embassy officials for attempting to kidnap a Swiss-Turkish businessman who criticized the repressive Islamist regime in Turkey. Erdoans in Turkey.

In 2015, the Federal Attorney General of Germany accused Muhammet Taha Gergerliolu, a close advisor to Erdoan and a member of MIT, of spying because he and two of his associates had gathered information on people of Turkish origin living in Germany who criticized the Turkish government. Gergerliolu was later released as part of a political deal between Turkey and Germany.

In July 2017, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that Turkey had handed over to Germany a list of 68 companies and individuals suspected of having links to terrorism due to alleged links to the Glen movement. It was also revealed that around 700 German companies, including industry giants Daimler and BASF, were under investigation for terrorist financing, filed with INTERPOL by Turkey. After Germany reacted strongly to the witch hunt and threatened economic sanctions, Turkey backed down and claimed it was simply miscommunication.

Under the Turkish Criminal Procedure Code, intelligence notes cannot be presented as evidence in court due to lack of judicial review and clearance during the collection process, but it has become common practice under the government. Erdoan to use this information in indictments and courts. cases brought against critics, including journalists and human rights defenders. Turkish authorities often circumvent existing laws to give the impression that the information was obtained through legal proceedings with a judge reviewing the legality.

The Erdoan government calls all its critics terrorists, and 174 journalists are currently locked in Turkish prisons for terrorism, making Turkey the world’s leading jailer of journalists. Over 30% of all Turkish diplomats, 60% of all senior police chiefs, half of all military generals and around 30% of all judges and prosecutors in Turkey were also declared terrorists overnight in 2016 by the executive decisions of the Erdoan government without any effective action. administrative investigation and certainly without any legal proceedings.

Erdoan, implicated in a major corruption scandal in 2013 that exposed secret bribes in money laundering schemes involving an Iranian sanctions perpetrator, accused Glen of investigating his family members and his business and political associates. He called the group a terrorist entity although no act of violence was associated with it and launched a major crackdown on the group, imprisoning and / or purging tens of thousands of government employees, illegally seizing their assets. active and closing schools, universities and NGOs. , the media, hospitals and others associated with the movement.

Please follow Blitz on Google News Channel