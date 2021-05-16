Xi Jinping – Disability Rights Champion, Perspectives

by Xinhua writer Xue Yanwen

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) – Before Wang Yani stepped onto the podium at a special school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, she showed a visitor some sign language. It was 2014 and Chinese President Xi Jinping was visiting the children’s home where little Yani lived.

“Grandpa Xi smiled and was shown – A thumbs up means ‘OK’ and bending your thumb means ‘thank you’,” Wang said.

Born with a hearing loss, Wang had lived in the children’s home since she was a baby.

In Wang’s room, the president browsed through some of her sign language books and albums.

“He encouraged me to study hard and wished me success in my studies. Grandpa Xi’s visit was a huge encouragement,” Wang said.

With the president’s advice in mind, Wang worked hard to become a teacher, hoping to one day help some of the 85 million people in China who – just like her – live with disabilities.

In 1990, another young student from Fujian Province had a dream. After two refusals, Huang Daoliang, who lost his arms in an accident at the age of nine, was finally accepted to college.

With few places in Chinese universities for students with disabilities at that time, Xi Jinping, who was Party leader of Fuzhou city and also president of Minjiang University, offered Huang a place.

“Before receiving the admission letter, I had no confidence in my future. I also didn’t know what to do,” Huang said. “Going to college was a turning point in my life.”

Huang studied a secretarial course, which later helped him find a job with the Disabled People’s Federation in his hometown of Minqing County.

“If I didn’t go to college, where would I be? I really can’t imagine,” Huang said. “I can say, without going to college, without Principal Xi, I would never have realized my potential and live a happy life today.”

Today, with Huang as vice director, the local federation supports some 7,000 people through Minqing, with initiatives that cover therapy, employment and poverty reduction.

By the end of last year, each of the more than 7 million registered poor living with disabilities across the country had risen above the national poverty line.

“As Principal Xi said, I am a useful member of our society,” said Huang.

“Director Xi’s decision to offer me a place nationwide encourages more care and assistance for people with disabilities. For those who live with a disability, my experience gives people the courage to be more courageous, more confident and to pursue their dreams ”. he said.

When Xi Jinping, then Shanghai Party Secretary, took the stage at an event to kick off the 100-day countdown to the 2007 Shanghai Special Olympics, he offered a helping hand, literally, to two children involved in the proceedings.

Xi, in his role as honorary vice president of the organizing committee, led the preparations for the tournament, which brought together 7,291 athletes with learning disabilities from around the world to compete.

“During the preparations for the Games, President Xi worked hard and spared no effort,” said Zhang Linjun, general manager of the Shanghai Special Olympics Executive Committee office. “The success of the tournament changed attitudes towards disadvantaged groups. More people were able to help people with disabilities, and there is less ignorance or prejudice. People with disabilities are now better understood and accepted.”

And Xi isn’t just involved in big events. He understands how small things can make a huge difference, which is why he met a community volunteer who tells films for the blind in Wuhan, Hubei Province on April 26, 2018.

“The president was curious about my movie storytelling work. He asked me how I do it,” Du Chengcheng said.

Du explained how she describes the scenes. An amputee herself, she has helped over 8,000 viewers enjoy films over the past decade. Xi said his work was meaningful.

At the end of their conversation, Xi leaned in to shake her hand with a smile and said “thank you.”

“Over the years, I have encountered difficulties and have been touched by the President’s thanks,” Du said. “I think President Xi’s words would help more people care about people with disabilities, as well as enlighten our cause.”

During a visit on July 28, 2016 to a shelter for victims of a devastating earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976, Xi reaffirmed that all Chinese people will benefit from the country’s advances.

An important aspect of the country’s goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects is to do more for people with disabilities, and “no person with disabilities will be left behind” when China achieves this goal, Xi told residents. of the Center. Among them there was a couple, Yang Yufang and Gao Zhihong.

“The president spoke warmly, just like an old friend,” Yang said.

The couple told Xi that they lived in the center where they had jobs and wrote stories and poems in their spare time.

Xi said what he saw in the couple’s story was persistence and wonder in life. He said that as long as able-bodied people can live brilliant lives, people with disabilities can too.

