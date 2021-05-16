Politics
Xi Jinping – Disability Rights Champion, Perspectives
by Xinhua writer Xue Yanwen
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) – Before Wang Yani stepped onto the podium at a special school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, she showed a visitor some sign language. It was 2014 and Chinese President Xi Jinping was visiting the children’s home where little Yani lived.
“Grandpa Xi smiled and was shown – A thumbs up means ‘OK’ and bending your thumb means ‘thank you’,” Wang said.
Born with a hearing loss, Wang had lived in the children’s home since she was a baby.
In Wang’s room, the president browsed through some of her sign language books and albums.
“He encouraged me to study hard and wished me success in my studies. Grandpa Xi’s visit was a huge encouragement,” Wang said.
With the president’s advice in mind, Wang worked hard to become a teacher, hoping to one day help some of the 85 million people in China who – just like her – live with disabilities.
In 1990, another young student from Fujian Province had a dream. After two refusals, Huang Daoliang, who lost his arms in an accident at the age of nine, was finally accepted to college.
With few places in Chinese universities for students with disabilities at that time, Xi Jinping, who was Party leader of Fuzhou city and also president of Minjiang University, offered Huang a place.
“Before receiving the admission letter, I had no confidence in my future. I also didn’t know what to do,” Huang said. “Going to college was a turning point in my life.”
Huang studied a secretarial course, which later helped him find a job with the Disabled People’s Federation in his hometown of Minqing County.
“If I didn’t go to college, where would I be? I really can’t imagine,” Huang said. “I can say, without going to college, without Principal Xi, I would never have realized my potential and live a happy life today.”
Today, with Huang as vice director, the local federation supports some 7,000 people through Minqing, with initiatives that cover therapy, employment and poverty reduction.
By the end of last year, each of the more than 7 million registered poor living with disabilities across the country had risen above the national poverty line.
“As Principal Xi said, I am a useful member of our society,” said Huang.
“Director Xi’s decision to offer me a place nationwide encourages more care and assistance for people with disabilities. For those who live with a disability, my experience gives people the courage to be more courageous, more confident and to pursue their dreams ”. he said.
When Xi Jinping, then Shanghai Party Secretary, took the stage at an event to kick off the 100-day countdown to the 2007 Shanghai Special Olympics, he offered a helping hand, literally, to two children involved in the proceedings.
Xi, in his role as honorary vice president of the organizing committee, led the preparations for the tournament, which brought together 7,291 athletes with learning disabilities from around the world to compete.
“During the preparations for the Games, President Xi worked hard and spared no effort,” said Zhang Linjun, general manager of the Shanghai Special Olympics Executive Committee office. “The success of the tournament changed attitudes towards disadvantaged groups. More people were able to help people with disabilities, and there is less ignorance or prejudice. People with disabilities are now better understood and accepted.”
(R) is challenged by a player from the Netherlands during the Men’s Handball Group B match at the 2007 Special Olympics Summer Games in Shanghai, east China on October 4, 2007. (Xinhua / Dai Xuming)
And Xi isn’t just involved in big events. He understands how small things can make a huge difference, which is why he met a community volunteer who tells films for the blind in Wuhan, Hubei Province on April 26, 2018.
“The president was curious about my movie storytelling work. He asked me how I do it,” Du Chengcheng said.
Du explained how she describes the scenes. An amputee herself, she has helped over 8,000 viewers enjoy films over the past decade. Xi said his work was meaningful.
At the end of their conversation, Xi leaned in to shake her hand with a smile and said “thank you.”
“Over the years, I have encountered difficulties and have been touched by the President’s thanks,” Du said. “I think President Xi’s words would help more people care about people with disabilities, as well as enlighten our cause.”
During a visit on July 28, 2016 to a shelter for victims of a devastating earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976, Xi reaffirmed that all Chinese people will benefit from the country’s advances.
An important aspect of the country’s goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects is to do more for people with disabilities, and “no person with disabilities will be left behind” when China achieves this goal, Xi told residents. of the Center. Among them there was a couple, Yang Yufang and Gao Zhihong.
“The president spoke warmly, just like an old friend,” Yang said.
The couple told Xi that they lived in the center where they had jobs and wrote stories and poems in their spare time.
Xi said what he saw in the couple’s story was persistence and wonder in life. He said that as long as able-bodied people can live brilliant lives, people with disabilities can too.
(Video reporters: Zhang Yunlong, Yu Jia, Wang Xuebing, Wang Chunyan, Chen Wang, Wu Nian, Xu Xiaoqing, Zhu Hong, Xu Dongyuan, Wu Zhendong, Rao Rao, Wang Siban, Ji Xiaozhuang, Yang Fan, Meng Chao, Fu Weizheng)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]