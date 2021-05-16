Trump critic Cheney warns Jan 6 riot could happen again





WASHINGTON (AP) Representative Liz Cheney, newly ousted from the House Republican leadership for defying former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues on Sunday for downplaying the Jan.6 riot and tolerating the lies of Trump that the 2020 election was stolen, claiming they were complicit in the undermining. the democracy.

In television interviews, the Wyoming Republican said there was no doubt that an attack like January 6 could happen again if Trump’s claims were not verified.

I think it’s dangerous, Cheney said. I think we need to recognize how quickly things can come undone. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not caved in and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot work, cannot do the will of the people.

We saw not only her provocation of the attack, but also her refusal to send aid when needed, her refusal to immediately say “Stop”, she added.

When asked in another interview if she thinks Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Elise Stefanik, who replaced Cheney as the No.3 leader, are complicit in kissing Trump, Cheney replied: They are.

I don’t want to do this, she said. We all have an obligation to stand up against this.

Stefanik, a Trump mainstay from upstate New York, was elected to the leadership position by House Republicans on Friday after voting in favor of Cheney’s impeachment on Wednesday. Stefanik has a moderate voting record but has had strong support from Trump and other party leaders.

Speaking on Sunday, Stefanik described Republicans as now united in their goal of defeating Democrats, with Trump playing a key role in the GOP’s future success.

He is the leader of the Republican Party, Stefanik said. Voters determine the leader of the Republican Party. And they continue to look to President Trump for his vision.

Cheney on Sunday called it indefensible that some GOP colleagues, such as Reps Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas, suggested last week that the Jan. 6 Capitol breach did not pose a real threat, with Clyde comparing it to a normal. tourist visit.

The idea that this was somehow a tourist event is shameful and despicable, Cheney said. And, you know, I won’t participate in the laundering of what happened on January 6th. No one should be a part of it. And people should be held accountable.

She also said McCarthy should testify before a bipartisan commission investigating the riot because he has key facts about Trump’s state of mind that day, including whether the former president knew the proceedings were becoming violent and did nothing to stop it.

He has clear facts about that day, that an investigation into what happened, into the actions of presidents, should get to the bottom of it, Cheney said. And I think he has important information that needs to be part of any investigation, whether it’s the FBI, the Department of Justice, or this commission.

Speaking about her future, Cheney said she now regrets voting for Trump last November and was not expressly ruling out her own presidential run in 2024, admitting that her father, the former vice-president. President Dick Cheney, would like to see her introduce herself even if she doesn’t. goal.

Right now, the majority of the Republican Party is not where I am, she said.

Cheney has appeared on ABCs This Week and Fox News Sunday and Stefanik has spoken on Fox News Channels Sunday Morning Futures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos