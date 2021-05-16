Boris Johnson calls for a big dose of caution as hugs and holidays resume

People can kiss again (PA wire)

Boris Johnson called for a heavy dose of caution as indoor socialization and physical contact resumes amid concerns over Indian variant of coronavirus.

the Prime Minister now says that everyone must play their part, because England is moving forward with the third roadmap step out of the lockout on Monday.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to accommodate customers inside, home visits will resume and the ban on vacation abroad will end.

Hugs and other physical contact between households will be allowed for the first time since restrictions began over a year ago.

But measures are relaxed as top scientists warn of a perilous time, with the Indian variant fearing it will be up to 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: Together we have taken another step on our roadmap outside of lockdown, but we must take that next step with a heavy dose of caution.

We are closely monitoring the spread of the variant identified for the first time in India and acting quickly where infection rates rise.

He said current data did not indicate unsustainable pressure on the NHS, and second doses of the vaccine were being speeded up to offer greater protection to the most vulnerable.

But now everyone has to play their part by getting tested twice a week, showing up for your vaccine when called, and remembering the hands, face, space and fresh air. , he added.

I urge everyone to exercise caution and take responsibility in enjoying new freedoms today to keep the virus at bay.

Ministers hope the surge tests and vaccines will allow a safe opening of the nation, with the blows to be extended to those over 35 this week.

But the health secretary Matt hancock did not rule out the possibility of imposing local lockdowns in areas such as Bolt to tackle the Indian variant, which he says could spread like wildfire.

He said there were over 1,300 cases of the Indian variant of concern, which is relatively widespread in small numbers and is becoming the dominant strain in Bolton and Blackburn.

But offering good news on plans to ease restrictions without triggering a new wave of infections and deaths, Mr Hancock said there is new, very early data from Oxford University providing assurance that existing vaccines work against the variant.

This means that we can stay the course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and open up carefully and cautiously, but we have to be really, really vigilant about the spread of the disease, he said. at Skys. Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

We are confident that the vaccine will be successful.

Cinemas, hotels and bed and breakfasts will also be allowed to reopen on Mondays, as the rule of six will be applied to indoor meetings, while physical distance will end between friends and family.

The easing comes after official figures showed more than 20 million people had received both doses of the vaccine, covering more than 38% of UK adults, while more than 69% had received at least one.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine regius at Oxford, said the result of laboratory experiments to determine whether the vaccine neutralized the Indian variant appeared correct.

It’s not perfect, but it’s not catastrophically bad, he said Radio Times, adding that there is only a slight reduction in the ability to neutralize the virus.

Mr Hancock urged people to show up for their vaccines when they are eligible, as he said the vast majority of people hospitalized with the strain in Bolton have not taken the vaccine.

The Health Secretary said there had been no known deaths from the Indian variant in Bolton of someone who had received both shots.

Five people were hospitalized after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, while one person who received both doses was admitted but this person was fragile, he told The Andrew Marr Show.

