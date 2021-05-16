AAP leader behind ‘PM Modi Why did you send our children’s vaccine posters: Delhi Police

Delhi police said on Sunday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Gautam was behind posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reports of shortage of Covid-19 vaccination doses in the country that have emerged. in the Mangolpuri region. It comes a day after police arrested 25 people for allegedly pasting these posters on city walls.

Delhi police said AAP chief Gautam was on the run.

“The police, while patrolling to enforce the lockdown announced by the DDMA, created by the GNCTD, noticed that the walls in several areas had been degraded by the pasting of posters. on the run, ”tweeted Delhi Police, which reports to the Union’s Home Office.

Police alleged that PAA leaders were also involved in pasting posters in other parts of the nation’s capital.

The police registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly putting up the posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines for our children abroad)”, in several parts of the city.

The police registered FIRs under articles of the Prevention of Damage to Property Law. The number of first information reports (FIR) and arrests could increase in the coming days as more and more posters reading the vaccine Modiji humare bachon ki videsh kyon bhej diya? (Why did Modi send vaccines for our children to foreign countries?) Can be found all over town, senior police officers familiar with the development said.

As the legal sections mentioned in the FIRs are all accessible, the majority of those arrested until Saturday afternoon were released on bail by the relevant police stations themselves. Those arrested after Saturday afternoon were likely to be released late at night after completing legal formalities, officers said.

The police are trying to verify if all the posters were printed in one printing house and if the order was given by an individual or a political party. However, the initial investigations in most of the recorded cases and the questioning of those arrested have not yielded much results.

Some of those arrested claimed to have received money to put up the posters. The police are now trying to identify the people who paid the money. Their questioning can lead to the key players behind the critical posters, the officers said.

The first such posters, numbering nearly 1,800 and bearing no logo or mention of a political party or organization, were found in eastern Delhis Kalyanpuri between Wednesday and Thursday, after which a case was registered and four people were arrested. Their questioning revealed the involvement of a local politician.

We probe the role of the politician. Our investigation is still ongoing. It is too early to comment on the involvement of individuals, said a police officer, who did not want to be identified.

As similar posters were found in other parts of the city from Thursday, more FIRs were registered. As of Saturday evening, the number of FIR has reached 25 in 13 different police districts.

All cases were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections, including section 3 of the Breach Prevention Act. ownership in various districts. A total of 25 people were arrested until Saturday evening.

According to details obtained from the police, with the exception of New Delhi and the far north, the other 13 districts have recorded between one and four cases each. In four cases registered by the Northwest District, two people were arrested while the Outer, West and Northeast Districts filed three cases each.

Two cases each were registered in the southern, central and Rohini districts while the other six districts of Shahdara, Dwarka, north, south-east, south-west and east each registered one case. Police in the western district made five arrests, while in the eastern and central districts four people were each arrested.