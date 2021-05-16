Nearly $ 25 billion worth of investments signed at Silk Road Expo RT Business News





A number of cooperation agreements involving investments of 158.3 billion yuan ($ 24.6 billion) were sealed at the fifth China International Silk Road Exhibition, the agency reported. Xinhua press.

The agreements cover 72 key projects in sectors such as education, modern agriculture and high-tech industry. Foreign investment projects worth $ 7.7 billion were also signed at the expo, according to the report. The five-day exhibition in Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, attracted more than 1900 envoys and guests from 98 countries and regions such as Slovakia, Belgium, Republic of Korea, Tajikistan and Zambia.



The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (also known as the “ New Silk Road ”), announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to strengthen connectivity and cooperation between East Asia, Europe and East Africa. It is expected to significantly boost global trade, halving trade costs for the countries concerned. According to official data, the total trade turnover between China and Belt and Road countries amounted to $ 9.2 trillion from 2013 to 2020, while the combined investment of Chinese enterprises in these countries reached $ 136 billion. For more stories on economics and finance, visit the business section of RT

