Cyprus: Turkey will maintain its troops in at least five nations

Turkeys Anatolia The news agency quoted Ersin Tatar, president of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as insisting that Turkish troops in northern Cyprus would never leave. To exploit a problem that is both topical and tragic, he added gratuitously that his domain would not suffer the fate of another territory currently under attack: the world must know that Turkey’s role will not be suppressed. Turkish troops will not withdraw from Cyprus and [the] The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will not become Gaza. As if there was the farthest possibility that it could become.

Given the recent history of invasions and wars in Arab countries by Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Libya and more recently Yemen, Pan-Turkish Tatar is likely only interested in Palestinians in since most of them are Muslims. A fair assessment of his comparison, however false, would have argued in favor of saying that northern Turkey would not become another Nagorno-Karabakh. But his pan-Turkish and religious loyalties prevent him from making this analogy. In other words, to be honest.

To ensure that the connection (which is not an actual connection) has not been missed, it is further paraphrased as underlining, the terror in Gaza and the world’s reaction has once again proven the importance the role of Turkey as a guarantor country and of its troops in the context of the Cypriot island. . Is he leaving the door open to the Turks, that is to say to the NATO troops, who will be deployed in Gaza and the West Bank? We could be forgiven for thinking so.

Tell that to Iraqis, Syrians, Libyans and Yemenis only in the Arab world.

And to indicate the future plan of Turkey and its ethnic family in Cyprus for the Greeks on the island, he also quoted as saying that when the Cypriot government in Nicosia, Greece, the European Union and the United Nations demand Turkish troops the only foreign troops in the nation, while Turkish troops in Iraq (soon) and Libya are the only foreign troops in those countries to leave, Turkish Cypriots can now better read this request in light of past developments on the island and the ongoing violence in Gaza, as these requests were not valid as his country considered Turkey’s status indispensable.

The same Turkish news agency recently reported that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and its Turkish sponsor celebrated recent developments at Cyprus 5 + 1 negotiations in Geneva as a turning point. Turkish Cypriot Entity Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu was quoted as saying that the Turkish side’s policy was clearly reflected on the international community’s agenda, raised in a way that elicits no doubt, and this is the start of a process.

To illustrate how cooperative and willing the Cypriot Turks are to compromise, knowing like other Turkish proxies from North Africa to the South Caucasus how they can depend entirely on support, in the final analysis, on support. military officer of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan Ertugruloglu said this in response to the position of President Nicos Anastasiades’ government in Nicosia:

This [Anastasiadis position] is an indication of the Greek Cypriot parties have a sectarian, domineering and historical perception of the Cypriot question as a whole.

Therefore, we owe no one to excuse the policy that we proposed in Geneva, nor do we have the idea of ​​reversing the advanced position in Geneva at the later stages of the Cyprus question. This is how his words were recorded, with approval, in the Turkish press.

So says a person who knows he has a NATO nation of 85 million people and an army of almost half a million soldiers behind him.

As mentioned, the Turkish Cypriots’ solicitude for the Palestinians seems incongruous with current pan-Turkish and neo-Ottoman behavior in the Arab world. Earlier this month, the Iraqi government convened the business manager in Baghdad and issued a note of protest against Turkish violations of Iraqi national sovereignty, which Turkey has in fact perpetuated for thirty years, especially since 2008. The incident that prompted the recent Iraqi action was the visit of a Turkish military base in the north of the country by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of Staff General Yasar Guler and Turkish Ground Forces Commander Umit Dundar. The visit took place against the still ongoing Turkish Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt military operations in Iraq which began on April 23.

In neighboring Syria, Turkey has also staged military invasions in recent years and it also has military bases there, with no signs of de-escalation or departure.

Shortly after the Turkish Defense Chief and the Chief of the General Staff visited the military base in Iraq, the two, accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu and the head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, visited Libya. Turkey first deployed troops to Libya in 2019 (or at least the first Turkish troops were killed in combat operations earlier this year, identified by Erdoan as martyrs), and were and remain the only ones foreign government armed forces there.

the The US Department of Defense revealed that Turkey has deployed between 3,500 and 3,800 Syrian mercenaries in Libya early 2019 in addition to its own troops. In December 2000, Ankara extended the deployment of troops for eighteen months.

During the aforementioned visit to Libya by Turkish defense and foreign ministers and military and intelligence chiefs, the Turkish press revealed that as part of the ceasefire agreement and the Berlin conference, the withdrawal of foreign powers does not apply to Turkey. military presence in Libya. The Daily Sabah piece further says: The fact that Turkey, a NATO ally, voluntarily assumes this role in the interests of the European Union and the United States.

As with Libya earlier, last year TThe urkey has been accused of having deployed 4,000 Syrian mercenaries to help his Azerbaijani client in his attack on Nagorno-Karabakh.

With the help of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Erdogans’ closest ally outside of Turkish quasi-colonies in Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Turkey has had troops in Nagorno-Karabakh since last year. Russia has supported the Turkish military presence in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya.

Even if Turkey has consistently condemned Russia for its annexation of Crimea and has consistently denounced Russia’s treatment of Turkic-speaking Tatars. the, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently said:

Turkey’s and Turkey’s dedication to their fairly firm independent path of development is generally the subject of increased attention and, perhaps, concern on the part of NATO. And, of course, this is a concern of the United States and the way the United States is trying to make its voice heard in Ankara clearly indicates that Washington does not care how [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan confidently leads Turkey forward and they would prefer a more compliant Turkey.

It is strange that the nation identified as NATO’s primary target supports one of the major powers in the military bloc as consistently as it does, especially since in the five cases discussed above, the Turkey attacked traditional Russian allies.

Rick Rozoff is a contributing editor at Antiwar.com. He has been involved in anti-war and anti-interventionist work in various capacities for forty years. He lives in Chicago, Illinois. He is the manager ofStop NATO. This originally appeared atAnti-war.