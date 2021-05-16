Jagan thanks PM Modi for his hike in O2 share, looks for more





VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for increasing the oxygen allocation, allowing AP to resolve the oxygen crisis. In a letter to the PM, he also requested an allocation of 910 MT of oxygen from AP to save the lives of Corona patients in these critical times. The Chief Minister wrote: “I express my gratitude for the support to Andhra Pradesh in the fight against the second wave of COVID by increasing the allocation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from 480 MT on April 24 to 590 MT on May 6 and also allocating 7 ISO Containers. I also express my thanks abundantly for driving a special train yesterday from the Reliance factory, Jamnagar, with 80 tonnes of LMO to AP. I would like to point out to you that the PA government has taken action to add 30,000 additional intensive care and oxygen beds due to the Covid pandemic. The current level of caseload and hospital admissions itself requires 910 MT of LMO every day. “ The letter further read: “This is to point out to you that due to the reduction in storage at RINL, Visakhapatnam, we are able to derive a daily output of 100 MT from LMO only instead of the 170 MT allocated. . ” The CM insisted that likewise, the government is struggling to secure the allocated amount of Tamil Nadu, which is creating serious emergencies in various large hospitals in the Rayalaseema region. He informed the prime minister that on May 10, supplies of LMOs to Chennai and Karnataka were delayed for a few hours, which led to the unfortunate incident of 11 deaths due to lack of oxygen in Tirupati. Emphasizing the dire situation in the Rayalaseema region and its dependence on supplies from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the CM lamented that the PA’s request to DPIIT to increase the allocations of the two states was not been taken into account. The Chief Minister said: “With such a situation in the Rayalaseema area, the Oxygen Express from Jamnagar, the Reliance factory carrying 80 MT of LMOs has served us as a life saver, in its true sense. It will stabilize the LMO supplies to hospitals in the Rayalaseema region for the next 2 days. We are doing our best to lift Odisha stocks using ISO containers, but we are unable to meet demand from PA’s Rayalaseema region. “ The CM argued that in order to meet the demand for LMOs from the Rayalaseema region, the Center should continue the Oxygen Express from Jamnagar every day with at least 80 MT of LMO. He said this would help stabilize the situation in Rayalaseema given the increasing number of cases. The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister thus: “I ask you to ask the concerned authorities to continue the Oxygen Express from the Jamnagar Reliance factory until the workload reaches manageable levels and to request also the allocation of 910 MT of LMO to our State to overcome the crisis. “ …

