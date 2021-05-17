Letter: Living in Fear of Trump





Our policy is seriously broken.

The Republican Party seems to have abandoned the basic principles that have characterized it for years (free trade, balanced budgets, etc.). It has evolved into a personality cult totally controlled by Donald Trump. This transformation is not driven by politics but rather by fear of a vindictive approach from Trump. Trump’s main motivation seems to be to take revenge on everyone who crossed paths with him.

The most immediate problem is the removal of Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House. The irony, of course, is that Cheneys’ conservative credentials and his support for Trump legislation are rock solid. The problem is Cheneys’ commitment to vote his conscience and speak the truth even in the face of fierce aggression from Trump and his henchmen. I disagree with Cheney on many policy issues, but I admire those whose decisions are based on principle and who have the courage to stand by those principles. In my opinion, Donald Trump has neither.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to believe the only way Republicans can win the House and make him president is by promoting a lie that the election was stolen. McCarthy, along with Mitch McConnell, said after Jan.6 that Trump was responsible for the insurgency. Nonetheless, he then traveled to Florida to kiss the ring of the man who would be king.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the Republican outcasts who voted for impeachment, says McCarthy told him only a dozen House Republicans were stupid enough to truly believe Trump won the election. Others simply fear the main challenges. In other words, McCarthy is quite willing to promote a lie to the American people in order to gain power.

As a Democrat, I guess I should be happy about this commotion. I’m not. The country needs a credible center-right party to balance the excesses of the left. At present, this appears to be absent.

Tom dean

Wessington Springs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos