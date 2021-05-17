SE Cupp: Tale of Liz Cheney, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump





The Pyre: This is a popular place in politics, that is, somewhere you go metaphorically when you’ve done something wrong. Parties go there when they lose big elections. Presidential advisers are sent there when they do something stupid.

In 2010, General Stanley McChrystal was called to the stake by President Barack Obama because of his comments to Rolling Stone.

In the winter of 2013, it was the appropriate destination for Obama himself, whose clumsy Obamacare deployment created a crisis of confidence.

In her book “Hard Choices”, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recounted the time Obama sent her to a mythical place because of a public relations flap in Egypt.

The real genesis of the political stake comes from a 1981 incident involving President Ronald Reagan and Budget Director David Stockman, who said less than favorable things about Reagan’s economic promises on the supply side. Stockman told reporters at the time that he was summoned to the White House for a conversation and, recalling his upbringing on a farm, likened the meeting to “a visit to the stake after supper.”

Despite the pyre’s prolificacy in subsequent years, what most people don’t know is that it was invented. According to Stockman’s memoir, he and a group of Reagan advisers crafted the story to make Stockman appear to be humiliated and berated, and indeed he kept his job. The stake was not invented as a real punishment, but as an outward-looking messaging strategy.

Republican Liz Cheney has had a post office box at the stake in recent weeks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tried to punish her for refusing to promote former President Trump’s ‘big lie’, the false claim that the 2020 election was a massive fraud.

But Cheney refuses to make the stake his permanent address, remaining rather defiant in the face of stabbing in the back of his own party. It looks like she would like to make the stake her stepping stone to a new chapter as the GOP’s courageous and conservative alternative to Trump.

She was fired from her post as conference chair on Wednesday and will likely be replaced by Trump’s new supporter, Representative Elise Stefanik.

Presumably, McCarthy thinks that will fix that. In a letter to his GOP colleagues, he explained the reasons for Cheney’s ouster, hinting that she was an unnecessary distraction in efforts to recapture the House in 2022. “If we are to succeed in preventing the radical democratic agenda to destroy our country, these internal conflicts must be resolved so as not to undermine the efforts of our collective team.

Of course, there’s no question that McCarthy himself created the distraction, choosing to obsess over a Wyoming lawmaker’s disapproval of the former president.

It’s a distraction McCarthy clearly wants – to solidify his shrinking base, make an example of a perceived traitor, and, most importantly, hide the fact that Republicans haven’t found a convincing line of attack against the first few months of term of President Biden. for the moment.

While some Senate Republicans were mixed on Cheney’s approach, Senator Lindsey Graham fully agreed, saying, “When you make these political decisions, you have to understand the consequences.”

But in this case, the consequences are misguided. The GOP of course sends the wrong person to the stake. It was the political decisions made by Trump, not Cheney, that resulted in the party’s loss of the Senate, House and White House in just four years. It was the corruption, incompetence and inflammatory rhetoric of Trump, not Cheney, that saw large swathes of voters shift from Trump to Biden, from white suburban women to independents, from the elderly to rural voters. .

And it is the Jan. 6 insurgency, where thousands of Trump, not Cheney voters, stormed the Capitol to overturn an election and in some cases injure members of Congress, members of Parliament. staff and police, which should have cemented fatal consequences for Trump and Trumpism.

But in the days following the Jan.6 insurgency in the capital, McCarthy was dragged in two opposing directions by Republicans: finally let go of Trump or quadruple on the ugliness that tore the party – and the country – apart.

He chose… wrong.

It’s clear that the only way the GOP can get the message across that Trump is a toxic and unsustainable force within the party is to keep losing, and they should. Due to redistribution and other sleight of hand, Republicans are likely to win House seats in 2022, but the party base will continue to shrink and focus. It’s hard to imagine Trump could achieve another victory in 2024.

And yet Trump seems to be the party’s only idea. And as long as it does, the GOP has nowhere to go. Except one place. Perhaps sending Republicans to the stake for predictable election cycles is the only way to bring him back from the dead.

SE Cupp is the host of SE Cupp Unfiltered on CNN.

Categories: Opinion | SE Cupp columns

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos