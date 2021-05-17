PAA leaders behind posters criticizing PM Modi and vaccination campaign: Delhi police

Gautam is on the run, police tweeted.

“The police, while patrolling to enforce the lockdown announced by the DDMA, created by the GNCTD, noticed that the walls in several areas had been degraded by the pasting of posters. on the run, ”tweeted Delhi Police, which reports to the Union’s Home Office.

Police alleged that PAA leaders were also involved in pasting posters in other parts of the nation’s capital.

The police registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly putting up the posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines for our children abroad)”, in several parts of the city.

FIRs have been registered under Articles 188 (Disobeying an Order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant articles, including Article 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Property Act, in various Delhi police districts, officials said. .

The AAP on Sunday acknowledged its role behind pasting the posters.

“The AAP is behind the posters. Our party workers have been arrested and hundreds are detained in different parts of the city. We challenge the Delhi police to arrest top AAP leaders and party MPs instead of harassing the poor who put up posters for a little money, ”said AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak.

Police said an FIR was registered under the affected sections at Mangolpuri Police Station earlier this week for disfiguring the wall adjacent to Kanjhawala Road.

No details of the printing house or the publisher were mentioned on these posters. From video footage, those pasting the posters around 4 a.m. have been identified, police said.

The defendants revealed during questioning that Gautam, who is an AAP employee in Sultanpur Majra, sent instructions over WhatsApp to a Rahul regarding the subject of the printing and 9,000 for printing and affixing these posters or hoarding, they said.

Rahul (26), a resident of Mangolpuri, made a graphic image for printing and placed the order with Rajesh by email. Rahul runs a graphic design store, police said.

An Anil Kumar (25), a resident of Sultanpuri, is an electric rickshaw driver whose signs have been recovered, police said.

Rajesh Sharma (48), a resident of Mongolpuri, is the owner of Addline printing. This order was given by Rahul by e-mail to Rajesh. The printer did not mention the name of the press in the footnote of the printed material and violated DDMA guidelines for the running press during this period of lockdown, police said.

Delhi Police have registered all 25 FIRs in their 13 districts, including outside, south and west of the national capital.

On Wednesday evening, in the southern district, similar posters were found stuck in the neighborhood of JJ Colony Khanpur. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Neb Sarai Police Station, police said.

During the investigation, two suspects were seen in CCTV footage carrying the posters or billboards on a street in JJ Colony Khanpur. According to a local investigation, the people have been identified as Santosh and Mayank. From their interrogation, it is revealed that a Sanjay Chaudhary (former AAP adviser candidate) was behind the pasting of the posters, a senior police official said.

He ordered his Mayank party employee (42), a resident of Khanpur Extension, to have the posters printed and pasted in the area, police said.

In the Western District, five people were arrested for similar damage near Bihari Chowk, Mansarovar Garden. They have been identified as car driver Rakesh Kumar (42 years old), editor Murari (45 years old), entrepreneur Devender Kumar (51 years old), printer owner Tilak Raj (47 years old) and an Anil Gulati (61), police said.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that this was being done on the instructions of Prashant Kumar, a resident of New Moti Nagar. He is a PAA worker associated with party leader Rakesh Joshi, police said.

