Lin Wood says Trump is ‘playing chess on a level we’ll never fully understand’ after losing SC race





Election conspiracy theorist and lawyer Lin Wood claimed on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was a “genius” playing high-profile political chess when he endorsed Wood’s main rival in South Carolina ahead of an election that ‘he lost on Saturday.

The vehement pro-Trump lawyer, who helped lead the former president’s electoral challenges, failed to defeat the candidacy of South Carolina GOP President Drew McKissick yesterday. Wood, who has vowed to bring “chaos” to the state’s Republican Party, told his Telegram app subscribers that McKissick is a “cheater” who should be called a “bogus president.” Wood released an online statement on Sunday that sought to fend off critics who mocked him because Trump endorsed McKissick. Wood insisted that Trump was up to a big plan that the public just can’t figure out.

Wood’s Sunday statement seemed to offer an explanation for Trump’s endorsement of his rival despite his ardent efforts to help the former president reverse his electoral defeat to President Joe Biden.

Wood wrote: “I support President Trump 100%. President Trump is a genius. He plays chess at a level we will never fully understand. I was honored by his description of me as a ‘strong opponent’ and talented. “Upon reflection, I understand his endorsement of my opponent, Drew McKissick. My faith in President Trump has never wavered. He is doing God’s will for our country.”

And then in a tee shot to both the South Carolina Republican Party and McKissick, Wood added, “PS SCGOP is a swamp. In time, the RINOS will be defeated. Watch it happen.”

Wood has recently made numerous false claims about “rigged elections” and has continued to characterize himself as Trump’s number one supporter – even after the former president endorsed his GOP rival. McKissick defeated Wood in the election for president on Saturday, securing two-thirds of the votes of the party’s 861 delegates. Wood’s telegram statement on Saturday afternoon went on to describe the election as having been manipulated by the state’s political “establishment”.

A video last Tuesday emerged from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in which Wood was making outlandish claims, such as Trump still legally considered the president. Wood said the US military would call the former president “for the code if they need a first strike,” and he asserted that Trump probably signed the “insurgency law” during a secret meeting.

Newsweek contacted Wood’s offices on Sunday afternoon for further remarks on the electoral defeat and Trump’s support for his opponent.

Lin Wood continued to praise Donald Trump on Sunday, although Trump endorsed the rival who beat Wood on Saturday in the South Carolina GOP leadership race. Above, Wood speaks to reporters on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles. APU GOMES / Staff / Getty Images

