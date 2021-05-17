Politics
Boris Johnson’s ex-wife could work on his memoir
It’s the story of a woman coming out of the shadows and taking control of her life, reflects Marina Wheeler QC, Boris Johnson’s ex-wife, on her deeply personal account of a turbulent family history that has was shortlisted for a leading literary award.
A distinguished human rights lawyer, Ms Wheeler has been nominated for the 10,000 Christopher Bland Prize, awarded by the Royal Society of Literature to a novice or non-Romanist novelist aged 50 or over.
Ms Wheeler, whose 15-year marriage to the Prime Minister ended in divorce last year, is shortlisted for The lost farm.
The book explores the legacy of Punjabi Sikh authors, tracing the history of her mother’s family, forced to flee as violence engulfed India in 1947 after the partition of Punjab. Told through her mother’s memories, this is Mrs. Wheelers’ first non-legal book.
Ms Wheeler and Mr Johnson, who have four children, separated after starting an affair with Carrie Symonds, the Conservative Party’s communications director, in 2018.
The lawyer cleared the decks and began a quest to find my roots, traveling to the former homestead of his mother, Sargodha, now in Pakistan, to research the history.
She persuaded her initially reluctant mother, Dip, of the details of her miserable arranged marriage at the age of 17, to a boorish thug in Delhi, whom she packed and escaped.
She later met and fell in love with the BBC foreign correspondent Charles Wheeler, father of Marinas.
A recent biography of Mr Johnson said Ms Wheeler, a specialist in public law, had ended her own marriage because she could no longer bear her infidelity.
Did Ms. Wheeler discover a deeper empathy with her mother, as she stepped into a new life as a divorcee? Yes I think so she said I. She makes her own choices, recognizing when something goes wrong. Absolutely.
Having caught the writing bug, CQ may be tempted to tell their own story. I really want to keep writing. There are things I play with. I want to be absolutely sure that I am doing the right thing before I take the plunge.
The QC, which knew only bits and pieces of its Anglo-Indian heritage, was inspired to write the book in 2017, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.
I was looking at part of the blanket with my mom, who lived it. It struck me so clearly that she had this unfamiliar story. Since my father was a journalist, she had always stayed away.
I found it shocking to know so little of my roots. She was never lyrical about it, but I think my mother’s life had been a quest to be herself. She came out of an arranged marriage with a wealthy and influential family, so hats off to her, really.
The pitfalls of her husband’s office also gave her motivation. When he became Foreign Secretary, the Johnsons were given a grace apartment in St Jamess, filled with antiques.
Feeling out of place and, as the marriage was strained, she began to write: The connotations of empire were everywhere. I wanted to write this story and an opportunity presented itself, so I took it.
I wrote it in all kinds of places around London. I found it quite invigorating to take my laptop and write in different places. Finally, I finished it in my new place, she said, pointing to the living room of her terraced house in East London.
Once the terms of the divorce are settled, the land register shows that Marina, the Prime Minister’s second wife, has an interest in the 1.25m, grade II-listed Johnsons house in Thame, Oxfordshire, Que. , who is also getting a fresh start at work.
I am now able to exercise more control over the business and have made the decision to focus on conflict resolution and mediation, she says. I am interested in Northern Ireland which has Partition echoes. There is a kind of symmetry with my family history. But I want to do more mediation than litigation.
Marina showed the text of the book to her children and to Dip, who was in poor health and died before it was published. But those who rush to the index to find B Johnson, will find only one entry President Lyndon B Johnson.
Although the Johnson Clan are prolific writers, their shelves are light on literary awards (bar sister award Boriss Rachels Bad Sex in Fiction). Ms. Wheeler is the first to be nominated for a major honor. This is fantastic news, she said. All the best.
She can make a surprise on her next move. I would love to do more non-fiction, but I’m also intrigued by the idea of something completely different from comedy or something, why not give that a try?
Imagine the former Mrs. Johnson filling out the Do i have any news for you siege that catapulted her ex-husband to television.
As the author of his new life says: there are a lot of exciting things going on. It’s part of the big lesson that we don’t know what you’re really capable of until you try it.
The winner of the Christopher Bland Award, named after the broadcasting executive who began writing novels after his retirement, will be announced next month.
The six-person shortlist includes One of them, the memoirs of Michael Cashman, the former EastEnders actor who became a gay rights activist and was appointed a peer for life. Musical writer Pete Paphides, coming of age memoir Broken greek also has.
List of finalists for the 2021 RSL Christopher Bland Award
Rosanna Amaka The Book of Echoes
Richard Atkinson Mr Atkinsons rum contract
Michael Cashman one of them
Louise Fein People like us
Pete Paphides Broken Greek
Marina Wheeler The Lost Farm
