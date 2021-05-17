SBY-AHY should apologize to Moeldoko-Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and Chairman of the High Democratic Council Soesilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) considered should have apologized to the General President of the Democratic version of the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) Moeldoko, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly, to President Joko Widodo. This was in response to the statement by Balitbang PDP data and intelligence analyst of the Democratic Party, Syahrial Nasution, who was disappointed because Moeldoko did not apologize to SBY during the Eid Al-Fitr this year. “Supposedly, SBY and AHY should use this Eid al-Fitr moment to apologize to President Jokowi, Menkumham Yasonna and KSP Moeldoko,” said KLB Democratic Party spokesperson Muhammad. Rahmad, at CNNIndonesia.com, Sunday (16/5). According to him, SBY and AHY had spread slander and false news by accusing Jokowi, Yasonna and Moeldoko of being at the origin of the internal conflict of the Democratic Party. He explained that the KLB Democratic Party in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra in February, was organized by Democratic Party cadres, was self-funded, and had never involved Moeldoko, Yasonna or Jokowi. Rahmad said Moeldoko was a national figure who was ready to lead and return the Democratic Party to the people, after being approached by leading figures and Democratic Party officials. “SBY and AHY must be responsible for the return of the Democratic Party to become a democratic party and back to the party belonging to the people,” he said. The infographic of Democratic history stands to be divided. (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Asfahan Yahsyi) The infographic of Democratic history stands to be divided. (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Asfahan Yahsyi) In addition, Rahmad said that SBY and AHY must also apologize to the main founders and cadres of the Democratic Party across Indonesia for building political tyranny or arbitrarily over parties bearing the symbol. Pity this. “The Indonesian and global people of course also expect a lot of proof from SBY and AHY as democratic figures. We’re sure SBY definitely doesn’t want to leave heritage as the father of democratic tyranny in Indonesia, ”Rahmad added. Previously, Syahrial regretted Moeldoko’s attitude for not taking advantage of the momentum of the Idulfitri 1442 Hijriah to apologize to SBY. According to him, based on information from Deputy Secretary General (Wasekjen) of the DPP Democratic Party, Ossy Dermawan, it is known that Moeldoko has not given any word regarding the celebration of Idulfitri 1442 Hijriah to date. “I confirmed this to Sepri Pak SBY, Bang Ossy Dermawan, this morning. Did Eid Al-Fitr say anything to Moeldoko’s Pak SBY? .Com. “It is very unfortunate for the attitude of KSP Moeldoko, both as a person who has been a subordinate of Pak SBY and as a Muslim who is currently a state official,” he added. He said Moeldoko should use the momentum of this year’s Eid Al-Fitr to admit his mistakes and apologize to SBY. Note, Moeldoko and a number of his former executives attempted to coup the Democrats by organizing the Extraordinary Congress in February 2021. However, those efforts failed after Yasonna decided to refuse to validate the KLB Democrats’ results. (mts / taken)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos