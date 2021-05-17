Politics
Oxygen and vaccine shortage: key topics in Modis Covid meet CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on Sunday with the main ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Pondicherry to understand the situation of Covid-19 in the states and the territory of the Union.
While Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the prime minister to set up oxygen plants in every district, his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel, sought enough vaccines for the state.
In his interaction, Gehlot asked Modi to increase the oxygen allocation for his condition and set up Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) oxygen factories in each district.
Gehlot later tweeted that the prime minister made sure to resolve the issues quickly and suggested he have a word with Railroad Minister Piyush Goyal. Interaction with Goyal also took place, he said.
There is hope that the Center will soon increase the oxygen allocation to the state, Gehlot tweeted.
Baghel, on the other hand, not only asked for more vaccines, but also asked the prime minister to allow the use of oxygen for industrial purposes once all medical needs have been met.
There is sufficient oxygen availability and therefore, after supplying 80% oxygen to hospitals, the remaining 20% oxygen can be supplied to industries, so that these units can start their operations, a- he declared to Modi.
Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who informed the Prime Minister that the positivity rate in his state is declining and the recovery rate is on the rise.
UP government officials said Adityanath also briefed the prime minister on the state’s vaccination campaign. The state, the chief minister told Modi, was already vaccinating people over 18 in 18 districts and five more are expected to be added to the list. Adityanath also explained how his state conducted an oxygen audit, a government official said.
Covid leadership is progressing well in the UP under the prime minister’s leadership, Adityanath tweeted after the meeting.
The Prime Minister also met with the newly elected Chief Minister of Pondicherry, N Rangaswamy, and discussed the situation of Covid-19 in the territory of the Union.
Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the ten states which together account for 74.69% of the total active cases in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health.
