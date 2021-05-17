Pursuit of competitive energy prices at regional level, essential for exports: head of APTMA





ISLAMABAD: The country will experience an increase in textile exports to $ 16.5 billion in June 2021 and $ 20 billion in June 2022 if the government ensures the maintenance of competitive regional energy tariffs of $ 6.5 per MMBtu of gas / LNG and 7.5 cents per unit of electricity.

Pakistan Textile Mills Association chief boss Gohar Ejaz said in a statement released on Sunday. While appreciating the support of Imran Khan’s government for the export industry, he said Pakistan’s textile exports forecast an increase of $ 16.5 billion in FY21 compared to exports. of fiscal year 18, which was $ 13.5 billion and will continue to grow to $ 20 billion in June 2022. And so the surge in textile exports will help the country to boost its total exports to $ 27 billion in exports in June 2021 and to $ 30 billion in June 2022.

Ejaz said that Imran Khan’s government has supported the textile ministry due to which the export trajectory is higher, but the industry wants the government to continue its support with an electricity tariff at 7.5. cents per unit and gas / RLNG at 6.5 per MMBTU. to reach the milestone of 16.5 billion dollars in textile exports in June 2021 and 20 billion dollars in June 2022. “The policy of competitive energy prices at the regional level, as proposed by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), has played a central role in the boom in exports of the present years and is essential in supporting the improvement of exports, employment and creation of new investments. capitalized, he said, on the incentives given to help the government achieve the ultimate goal of maximizing exports, creating jobs and achieving prosperity. Pakistan’s export industries ( including textiles) experienced exceptional growth of 9% in 9 months of FY21. The increase in exports demonstrates the competitiveness of Pakistani exports; when inputs are supplied at competitive prices. petitive at the regional level, exports were carried out despite an unfavorable international environment. The industrial electricity tariff of regional competitors is much lower than that of Pakistan, which makes us uncompetitive in the increasing market competition, Ejaz said, adding that the goal of becoming an export power cannot be achieved until electricity prices are revised to a competitive and stable level. The industry fears that the power sector will not be able to deliver on a stable and competitive sustainable basis, which will have a negative impact on market sentiment. Competition is the key principle for the development and expansion of the industrial market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos