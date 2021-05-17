Defense spending and ADF readiness must match the risk of conflict

In the expansionary budget of the past few weeks, one area that felt a bit underdone was defense. Here, the government has kept what it promised 12 months ago: $ 44.6 billion, an increase over last year’s budget of 4.1%. 100 in real terms.

At any time over the past 25 years, a growing defense budget at this level would have been welcome. But now Australia and the region as a whole face the most difficult strategic prospects since perhaps the end of World War II.

It is clear that Scott Morison and his ministers understand that the region is facing a crisis brought on by an increasingly belligerent Chinese Communist Party. Taiwan is the immediate flashpoint and the level of risk will peak in maybe four to five years. During this period, according to the United States Department of Defense, the People’s Liberation Army will gain a strong military advantage over the Taiwan Strait in air power, missiles and ships.

Would Xi Jinping risk his own future, as well as that of the CCP, to stage an attack on Taiwan? Xi has learned to take advantage of risky situations. In the illegal annexation of the South China Sea, in cyber espionage and intellectual property theft, the imposition of Communist authority in Hong Kong, and in the economic coercion of Australia, Xi took significant risks to strengthen his reign and has largely come out of it.

He will apply the same strategy to Taiwan, using all means except war and in fact certain measures that cross this offensive line to the limits of American tolerance.

I will come soon to what this might mean for Australia and for the defense budget, but first consider a remarkable phenomenon, which is the ability of so many Australia to deny what is evident in intentions. from Beijing.

Write in the Australian Financial ReviewFormer Foreign Minister Gareth Evans said no Chinese political or military preparation suggested that an invasion was imminent at a distance. It is a surprising error in judgment.

On April 24, Xi presided over a commissioning ceremony of three large warships for the South China Fleet. Communist Party newspaper on Global Times said: These ships will play an important role in resolving issues in places like the island of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Hardly a day goes by without PLA planes, often in large numbers, encroaching on Taiwanese airspace. The CCP’s rhetoric of taking Taiwan by force if necessary is increasingly used in speeches and editorials.

Xi hopes that this show of force will deter the United States and the allies from intervening and that its objectives can be achieved without war, but we must all understand that the risk of conflict is greatly increased.

Last Thursday in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Secretary Marise Payne met and gave a press conference, emphasizing the closeness of the covenant relationship.

The Secretary of State underscored the interest of the Biden administrations in reaffirming and revitalizing the alliances and partnerships of the Americas and, in the 70th year of the ANZUS Treaty, in finding ways for the alliance to evolve to meet the challenges challenges we face.

Blinken said the United States will not leave Australia alone on the ground, or maybe I should say alone on the ground, in the face of economic coercion from China. This is what the allies are doing. We support each other.

Understand that the United States expects the support requirement to work both ways. Washington wants Australia to do more, tells us that the alliance must be revitalized and that the challenges will be met together.

This will include working out how to jointly respond to the CCP’s belligerence over Taiwan, which was not mentioned once during the BlinkenPayne press conference. Sometimes you can tell the importance of an issue by the way it is not mentioned publicly.

Back to the defense budget. The Morrison government has delivered everything it promised in the 2016 Defense White Paper and more, including two additional P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft and four helicopters CH-47 Chinook heavy lift truck. There is also an accelerated plan to establish a missile manufacturing capability in Australia.

While these are positive steps, the uncomfortable truth is that most of the $ 270 billion allocated over the next decade for the construction of ships, submarines and other military equipment will not go to waste. put into operation only well after the riskiest period for Taiwan.

The most pressing challenge for Defense Minister Peter Duttons is to strengthen Australia’s defense forces as soon as possible. An immediate candidate will be to move quickly to the Collins Submarine Life Extension and Upgrade program. The government should also explore options to add even more P-8s to the current 14 cells, but there are limits to what can be done quickly.

A faster way to strengthen deterrence would be to reopen a discussion with the United States on increasing the presence of the United States Marine Corps in northern Australia and removing some ships from the United States Navy. from our West Coast base, HMAS Stirling.

When negotiating a US maritime presence ten years ago, the initial US offer was to deploy a 7,500-man Marine AirGround task force. The Australian government of the day backed down, and instead we had a decade-long slow growth to the current annual quota of 2,500.

A greater maritime presence ultimately depends on access to a port facility. Consider the idea that if Beijing wanted to slow the growth of Australia’s defense cooperation, a smart way to do it would be to take control of the most viable port areas, which is exactly what happened in 2015. when the port of Darwin was leased. to a Chinese company for 99 years.

The world has fundamentally changed since then. Now, the advisability of strengthening a dissuasive posture shared between the United States and Australia in the Indo-Pacific must be urgently reconsidered.

A conflict over Taiwan would be a disaster for all parties involved, but disastrous conflicts happen all the time. At this point, the best hope for keeping the peace is to change X’s calculation of the level of risk China would face if it were to trigger such a crisis.

The only short-term way to strengthen deterrence is to lift the defense readiness of democracies. If US President Joe Biden visits Australia for ANZUS ‘birthday, you can be sure it will be number one on his agenda.