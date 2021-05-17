Pakistan condemns Israel’s brutal use of force against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called Israel’s brutal use of force against Palestinians in a blatant violation of international law.

Addressing the OIC emergency virtual meeting, Qureshi urged the international community to protect the Palestinians from the blatant use of force and gross human rights violations by Israel.

He urged the world community to urgently intervene to end the Israeli atrocities against the civilian population in Gaza, adding that the bombing in Gaza must be stopped immediately.

Shah Mahmood said the prime minister discussed the matter with King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the situation.

While expressing his solidarity with the Palestinians, he said they were fighting valiantly for their legitimate rights.

Minister said Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape responsibility and that there should be no impunity for Israel’s violation of international law and various human rights treaties .

Qureshi said Muslim countries must show strong solidarity and support to their Palestinian brothers and sisters. He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to remain ready to join with other OIC countries in any move to stop the ongoing bloodshed and restore human dignity and human rights to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to guarantee their legitimate rights, in particular their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s foreign minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution with pre-1967 borders and for Al-Quds Al-Shareef as the capital of an independent state of Palestine.

