‘We have posted posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi, arrest our MPs if you want to’: AAP





On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi party said it was they who put up posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi for exporting Covid-19 vaccines and that police should arrest party leaders and MPs instead of harassing the people who just stuck them around town. At a press conference on Sunday, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said: Ye posters Aam Aadmi Party ne lagvaye hain, poster ye maine lagvaye hain (these posters were put up by AAP, they were put up by me). The Indian Express first reported on Friday that Delhi police recorded FIRs against the people who put up the posters across the city. The posters read: Modi ji hamare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?). So far, at least 25 people have been arrested by Delhi police over it. Most of those arrested are day laborers or rickshaw drivers. Police said earlier that they were studying the role of Kalyanpuri AAP adviser Dhirendra Kumar in commissioning the posters. Today, as people wonder why crores of vaccine have been exported to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Iraq, police in Modijis Delhi are filing FIRs and putting our workers in jail. Every morning, 500 to 550 workers are called to the police station and forced to sit in thanas until dark. What is their fault? Is it because they questioned Modiji? They asked him why he had sent vaccines for our children to other countries. I want to tell Delhi Police and BJP that you cannot arrest us for asking these questions. We live in a democracy, Pathak added. Several MPs and senior party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also tweeted about it on Sunday. A government that bragged about posters placed in foreign countries is now afraid of posters plastered in their territory, he said. Posters thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in Canada last month after the country received vaccines from India. Who sold our children’s vaccines to foreign countries for image management, he said in another tweet. PAA leaders said those arrested are those earning a pittance for putting up posters. If you have to arrest someone, arrest me, arrest our MPs. Don’t go after the poor who put up these posters for Rs 100-200. We will not stop. We will be putting up these posters across the country. If you have to arrest someone, arrest us, said Pathak, a longtime member of the party who is also the head of the MCD.

