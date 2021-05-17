Almost half of UK small manufacturers see a recovery soon





A key lies on a workbench at Sigma UK manufacturing company in Hinckley, central England, on May 1, 2013. REUTERS / Darren Staples

Nearly half of British small manufacturers expect to regain their pre-pandemic health in the coming months, with investment and recruitment plans on the rise, according to a survey on Monday. The South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS) and Manufacturing Growth Program business support groups said 48% of small and medium-sized manufacturers expected to meet or exceed their pre-COVID position within the next three months. The survey adds to other signs that a wave of optimism has swept through UK businesses as the economy gradually reopens following a third nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized the reopening of non-essential stores and the resumption of outdoor hospitality in April in England and there have been signs the economy has accelerated in response. Further easing is expected to take place this week before nearly all remaining restrictions are lifted at the end of June, assuming the number of new COVID cases remains low. “Manufacturing SMEs are definitely confident about the future, but there will still be many challenges to overcome, including availability and delivery times of equipment,” said Martin Coats, Managing Director of MGP. Some 58% of the companies surveyed said they plan to increase their investments in the next six months, while 54% intend to hire more staff, according to the survey. The survey of just under 300 companies was conducted between April 12 and 23. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

