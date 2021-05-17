Wheat goal to easily achieve in Punjab: Aleem Khan





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 16, 2021): Punjab Chief Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has researched government-level wheat procurement data across Punjab.

In an exclusive conference on Sunday, AbdulAleem Khan said the purchase of wheat was continuing and would be further accelerated after the banks reopened on Monday.

He said the target of 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat would be easily met in Punjab this year.

He added that due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the farmers got the record wheat price at Rs.1800 per mound and that they were fully paid for their hard work. The senior minister said that the food department and the district administration continued to source wheat during the holidays and he hoped the Punjab government would soon reach the 100 percent target.

He said instructions had also been issued to the Food Department for proper storage of wheat so that standard flour can also reach the masses.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the government of Punjab would ensure the supply of this wheat to low-rate flour mills so that people can buy “ass” at the minimum possible price.

He said recent climate change could affect the harvested wheat crop but overall the harvest has been bumper in Punjab this year and both public and private sectors have benefited and there would be no no shortage in the province.

It should be mentioned here that the process of buying wheat started in some centers of the province after the Eid holidays and so far 96% of the target had already been met, while more than 108% of the “burdock” had been distributed to farmers.

