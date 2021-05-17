Cameo CEO says he would let Trump join platform





Cameo CEO Steven Galanis doesn’t want the app he designed to be used explicitly for political purposes, but has said he will allow former President Trump on the platform.

“Trump has done nothing on our platform to violate our terms of service,” Galanis said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” that aired Sunday.

Why it’s important: Cameo’s approach is different from that of some of its Big Tech peers.

Trump never joined the platform, so the service was unable to fire him following his comments during the Capitol siege in January. By choosing to allow it now, Cameo makes it clear that the company is a market independent of prior controversial politics or behavior that is not explicitly illegal. The question of dismantling politicians resurfaced this month when Facebook’s independent watchdog confirmed Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump, albeit with reservations.

Catch Up Quickly: Cameo is an app that lets fans pay for personalized celebrity videos. It was recently valued at over $ 1 billion, given its unprecedented success during the pandemic, when many Hollywood stars were out of work.

Between the lines: Cameo was used for politics, but Galanis says it’s not in the company’s plans to double that function.

“I think Cameo is a place to laugh. It’s a place to have fun,” he said in the interview. Last year, for the first time in its four-year history, Cameo enabled political fundraising on its platform in the United States, so surrogates could raise funds for political candidates. But Galanis says it’s not something he plans to expand. “It took us two and a half years to put compliance in place to do this the right way,” he said. “I don’t think it will be a priority for us to do political fundraising abroad.”

Yes, but: Many tech companies go out with the goal of being independent from politics, only to realize that it is impossible to maintain this position as they grow.

TikTok, for example, has discouraged political content for years and says it doesn’t allow political advertising, but its platform is regularly used for elections and advocacy. Already, Cameo has seen cases where its platform has been abused for political gain. Last year New Jersey Gov. Republican Chris Christie was unknowingly paid to record a cameo video endorsing a Democrat for the job. “These incidents are so rare,” says Galanis. “At the moment, there are no active political candidates on the platform.”

By the Numbers: Galanis said political fundraising videos made up less than 1% of his total revenue last year, or roughly $ 100 million.

There are roughly 10 million creators around the world that he might one day consider fit to join the platform. Currently, there are 40,000 creators on Cameo, most of whom are reality TV stars or athletes.

The big picture: While politics isn’t a central focus for Cameo, Galanis says he can see why politicians are gaining traction as celebrities in the age of social media.

“[U]At the end of the day, politics is entertainment too, isn’t it? So so many politicians who present themselves, especially at this age, as if they’re just as tall as their followers are just as dedicated as the greatest rapper, the tallest person on YouTube, or the greatest athlete or actor. ” He said. When asked why there were so many more Republicans, including former Trump officials, than Democrats, Galanis said: “You had a reality TV star as president … everyone on it was just one big reality show in the past four years. “

The bottom line: “We are in the midst of a great growth spurt,” says Galanis. “So whatever is going on today, we have to create our own policies that only work for Cameo because the rules on our platform are different from YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.”

