Calculation of the Jokowi factor in the 2024 presidential election

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away. However, for anyone preparing to advance into combat, it had not been long. It is also not too late if the political calculations have been finalized since then.

The most important aspect of the calculation is to examine the presence of the Jokowi factor on the competition map for voter control. What is the Jokowi factor? Why is this factor becoming so important that it must be studied to increase the chances of controlling voters’ votes in the next election?

The Jokowi factor in question actually refers to a political entity manifested by the figure of President Joko Widodo. The manifestation is so dominant, both in the description of the figure, the character and the performance of the leadership, that the political entity in the form of this figure becomes a variable that determines the preferences of the voters’ choice.

In short, the figure of Jokowi becomes a person’s consideration in political choices, such as in choosing a figure in an election. Whether the chosen character is Jokowi himself or a character who represents Jokowi, both are viewed by voters.

Admittedly, few presidents of this country have succeeded in making themselves influential political entities and at the same time determining variables in the post-term elections. In fact, after the political era of the New Order, it is certain that only Jokowi was able to defend it.

Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, with the same period and length of government in power, is not as strong as the Jokowi factor. Clearly, the Democratic Party, which was formed and in many ways personalized like itself, has not been able to dominate the political scene after Yudhoyono’s leadership.

This kind of factor is also unrelated to former President Megawati Soekarnoputri, KH Abdurrahman Wahid or BJ Habibie. Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has become a central figure in the PDI-P, was also unable to maintain her presidential power.

Even though the PDI-P has succeeded in controlling all electoral political stages, it is not only because the Megawati factor is the determining factor. There is the Jokowi factor here, which perpetuates the dominance of PDI P votes.

As a political entity, the Jokowi factor is not only attached to the PDI-P. It has also been proven to be cross-party. Against other political parties, the Jokowi factor is still being felt. In other words, it is inclusive.

In various public opinion polls, for example, there is a significant share of voters of political parties with their preferences for Jokowi’s leadership (Figure 1). Likewise in his administration, his performance was positively appreciated by supporters of various political parties (graph 2).

Currently, Jokowi’s inclusiveness is not only tied to political parties. In terms of socio-demographic identity, society is fairly evenly distributed, which at the same time shows its acceptance of its figure in the age pyramid of this country.

By way of illustration, in the geopolitical balance of the Java and Outer Java dichotomy, the characteristics of Jokowi voters are dispersed with a proportional balance between the two (graph 3). Even though in several provinces there were pockets of support for Jokowi or on the contrary, there was considerable rejection in the last election, but in the context of Java-Outer Java it still seems proportional.

This condition is also reinforced in the evaluation of his leadership performance. The results of the latest survey from April 2021 showed a relatively even distribution of appreciation for his leadership performance, including in areas that had previously been the cause of rejection (Figure 4).

If found below, social identity variables such as gender, religion, education, and respondent’s economic class show that Jokowi’s acceptance of the number is evenly distributed. Even if in some problems it appears that the concentration of political identity is too large or too small, which at the same time shows a tendency towards exclusivity of support, in the performance of leadership all these obstacles are eliminated.

All of this further underscores that the Jokowi factor is inclusive and transcends the barriers of political and apolitical identity that are being built in this country.

With such a built-in condition, it can be said that the Jokowi factor is an important political asset. This capital is also the explanatory argument to explain why its figure still plays a role in the political arena today and in the future.

Evidence of Jokowi’s strength can be seen from various investigative findings during his second term. In fact, based on the constitution, Jokowi’s second term is the last period of his reign. Thus, due to its formal legality, it will no longer participate in the next presidential election in 2024.

However, referring to various survey results, his name is still the highest number respondents call their preferred presidential candidate if the election takes place at that time (Figure 5). Compared to other figures who are also public references, Jokowi’s elective post is still quite distant.

With the support model still relatively strong, it’s no surprise that some people have recently brought up the idea of ​​continuing the leadership period for the third time. Thinking about the results of the survey, it’s also quite important that they agree if the presidency lasts longer than two terms. At least 42 percent of respondents welcomed it.

However, the other largest proportion (54.9%) expressed disapproval. Especially for Jokowi voters, if the idea of ​​a three-term presidency is proposed, no less than 59.2% will agree.

If, based on the law, he is no longer able to continue to lead, that does not mean that the Jokowi factor will also go away. Based on the above description, it is clear that Jokowi’s positive achievements during his administration as well as the breadth of strength of his sympathizers and followers have become unmatched strength.

This condition still places it as an influential and lasting variable. The only problem is who is the continuation of the Jokowi factor attached to? Of all the names of presidential candidates running now, who are most likely to get the Jokowi factor? (Bestian Nainggolan / Kompas Research and Development).

