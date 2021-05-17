The cry on the wall





Finally, an official admission according to which the second wave of Covid passed through the villages, cutting a brutal band in the most ill-prepared health network in the country. The Center released a list of guidelines for rural management on Sunday. And yet, a visible hole seems more and more open every day. With a few exceptions, elected countries have disappeared from public spaces. Turn off Twitter, and where are the Cabinet, the 700+ MPs, the MPs? The appearance of absence begins at the top. During the first softer wave of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only in charge he was seen as also in March-April 2020 he addressed the nation four times in four weeks, announcing a strict national lockdown even if it wins. criticize him, and also tell people about the challenge that awaited him. Of course, there is a crucial difference between this moment and this one. Then the battle against a common enemy had just begun. Now the second wave has had devastating consequences after catching the government off guard. Any attempt to reach the people now, therefore, would require the leader to first acknowledge their suffering and pain. The will to win, such an essential part of MP vocabulary, is still needed in a battle that is still unfolding, but at this point it must also give way to the will to empathize. The inability of the government and the leader to find the language of empathy for angry and grieving people adds to the daily toll of pandemics. Of course, lending a shoulder when there is not much else to lend is a political challenge, as one Union minister told this newspaper, people need results, not results. speech. Speeches don’t work, but candid conversation can, and this is where leadership makes the difference. Walk around the room or hold hands. But it is a regime which, despite two spectacular victories, is locked in the conviction that any criticism is a sinister plot of losers. BJP’s bean counters surely don’t need to know the voting preferences of each of the 36 active lakh cases to understand that the spike protein knows no politics. Yet, in the week in which the Center admitted that as many as 533 of the country’s 700 districts reported a 10% test positivity rate, the BJP tweeted a list of truths to counter the accounts being disseminated by vested political interests. The party refuses to see the big picture: When homes across the country mourn their dead, when the absolute number of beds decides whether your loved one has one, the percentages are not heartwarming. He dirties the wound. As this newspaper first reported, Delhi Police, under the Union Home Office, arrested 25 people for allegedly pasting posters with comments critical of the Prime Minister. minister during the vaccination campaign. Many of those picked up include daily wage workers and unemployed youth, putting up banners for a living. And even if it was at the behest of a party, then what? These were the high voices of people seeking help, voicing protests, asking their elected officials to listen and act. The representatives of the people must read the cry on the wall.

