Efforts underway to build a greener, more sustainable future amid COVID-19





Islamabad: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the government of the day was taking all-out adaptation measures to deal with the adverse effects of the global climate crisis on the socio-economic sectors of the country in order to achieve environmental and economic sustainability.

In a press release here on Sunday, he explained that steps taken under the Prime Minister’s globally acclaimed vision for a clean and green Pakistan include massive tree planting and protection activities nationwide. , the promotion of renewable energies, the elimination of coal-based energy. projects, promotion of electric vehicles, public transport system, creation of new national parks and protection of existing parks and launch of a green bond of US $ 500 million in euros for the overall restoration of the ecosystem in the country.

“The current government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to meeting the challenge of initiating a green recovery through the restoration of ecosystems to protect nature and create much needed green jobs,” he said.

Malik Amin Aslam said the ambitious green stimulus initiative, launched last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the economic instability caused by the Covid-19 crisis, focuses on innovative financial tools to help build sustainable and responsible economic growth and achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience. .

He recalled that the year 2020 must be a super year for nature, designed to propel the climate and biodiversity agendas on the world stage. But nature itself had other plans.

He stressed that the two striking lessons taught by the COVID-19 crisis are, first, that nature operates with limits and thresholds that demand respect, and when crossed, they have consequences accordingly. As humans pushed the thresholds of existence, nature responded in the form of the Covid-19 crisis and unleashed the zoonotic pandemic on humans, leaving the world in shock and awe.

The second lesson emerged with the hope that man’s renewed and enduring relationship with nature is possible, but must be supported by political commitment and collective action, he added.

“Both lessons call for a rebalancing of our relationship with nature.” Said Malik Amin.

He recalled that in recent months, as many countries struggled to adjust to this new standard, Pakistan had acted with out of the box approaches, sensing a silver lining around confusion and uncertainty.

The government’s green agenda, based on the successful implementation of the billion-tree tsunami (2014-2018), had already accepted the premise that nature-based solutions not only protect and preserve nature, but have also the potential to stimulate another green economy. More importantly, it effectively created the launching pad for a change in the direction of the economy towards sustainable growth, said Malik Amin.

Give the backdrop, the COVID-19 crisis provided an opportunity and Pakistan took the opportunity to emerge from the depression and revitalize a struggling economy with a green stimulus initiative with two goals: protect nature and create jobs greens, said the prime minister’s assistant.

He explained that the focus areas of the intervention were to plant more trees, expand and revive our protected areas and improve urban sanitation, with the aim of rapidly generating jobs while enabling the country to emerge from the crisis on a positive path for nature. .

For the financing of the green stimulus, the climate change ministry has considered three phases, all of which are now in place with specialized financing options, said Malik Amin.

Setting out the details, he said the ongoing first phase was fully funded by self-budgeting arrangements, which needed to be recalibrated and prioritized towards green job creation.

As a result, the purely government funded activities, amounting to Rs 10 billion, have already created 85,000 daily green wage jobs across the country in nursery breeding, plant maintenance, forest protection. activities and firefighting activities and we further plan to increase this figure to 200,000 per day. salaried jobs in the coming months.

For the second phase, post-COVID-19 recovery, a new ecosystem restoration fund platform

was also launched to enable voluntary partners (public and private)

to credibly and transparently join Pakistan’s green recovery, he said, adding that substantial support funds of $ 180 million have been secured through multilateral partners (led by the World Bank) proving that if the right plan is in place with full ownership, the funds can still be generated.

These funds will support the expansion of the tree planting initiative as well as the ecological preservation of the 15 recently announced national parks which were all announced during the COVID-19 crisis, as the country increased its coverage of areas. 50% protected, the PM helps elaborate.

Malik Amin added that despite all expectations, the country’s first institutional service of national parks is now underway, targeting 5,000 nature jobs to be created for young people who will be trained to become stewards and guardians of nature. .

All of this activity is designed to deal with the unexpected surge in unemployment across the country and, at the same time, link economic activity with the preservation of nature, he added.

Speaking of another flagship green recovery effort of the then press government, Malik Amin said that in the medium term, an ingeniously designed unnatural debt swap program has recently been put in place, aimed at funding one billion US dollars. But this is subject to a renegotiation of Pakistan’s growing debt with countries supporting a green stimulus to the global economy, he said.

“There are strong indications of a growing global appetite to support this change in leadership and Pakistan was recently chosen to pilot an impact-based nature bond linking debt repayment to quantifiable protection performance. of biodiversity ”, underlined the assistant.

Speaking about the introduction of € 500 million green bonds, he said that during the pandemic, the country made a bold announcement to move away from a coal-based path towards renewable energy by announcing a objective of achieving a clean energy mix of 60% by 2030.

Then Pakistan quickly followed up on this announcement by cutting 2,600 MW of imported coal projects and replacing them with 3,700 MW of hydropower projects, he said.

“Sensing a growing appetite for green and low-carbon investments in international capital markets, Pakistan is set to launch its first euro green bond for $ 500 million this month,” he said. said, hoping this would portend the country’s entry into a growing country and eco-conscious market.

Malik Amin added that while taking this path, Pakistan also realized in time that in order to preserve nature, you have to value nature, especially in economic terms.

Subsequently, the current government took the lead in launching a first such natural capital valuation exercise to determine the true value of the natural asset it protects and preserves, not only for itself, but also for a world besieged by the growing crisis of climate change. and loss of biodiversity, he added.

