Turkish President meets with Buhari, seeks Nigerian support for Palestine Nigeria News





On Friday May 14, President Muhammadu Buhari made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a declaration preview by Legit.ng that Buhari called for greater Turkish participation in the economy and humanitarian efforts in the northeast. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) shakes hands with Nigerian President Buhari during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, October 19, 2017. Photo credit: NurPhoto

He said the two leaders had had fruitful discussions and expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations between the two countries. Legit.ng brings together the two leaders expressed their desire to see peace and stability in the world, and to end all ongoing conflicts as well as the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, writing via its Twitter account, the Turkish presidency quoted Erdoan as expressing its belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in its current battle with Israel. The statement reads in part: Calling attention to Turkey's efforts to have the international community teach the lesson necessary for an illegal, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks on Palestine, President Erdoan expressed his belief that Nigeria would demonstrate of solidarity with the Palestinians in this legitimate cause. At the same time, Nigeria's foreign ministry said on Thursday (May 13th) that the country was viewing the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces with great concern. Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian government has urged both sides to "see reason and defuse hostilities". The Nigerian government further urges both sides to remain committed to the two-state solution and, in the meantime, to guarantee the right of all citizens to live in peace and dignity, "reads part of the text in the press release posted on the ministry's official Twitter page. In an ongoing development, Israeli artillery pounded a high-rise building in Gaza City that is home to Al Jazeera, the Associated Press and other media. The Israeli army started by sending warning shots before bringing down the Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip. The 12-story building is one of the largest structures in the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have left at least 140 Palestinians dead, including 39 children and hundreds injured.







