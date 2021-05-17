Democratic politician Andi Arief appreciates Jokowi for his attitude towards Palestine

“Thanks to Pak Jokowi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for their position on Palestine. At least it shows that Indonesia has started doing something on behalf of its citizens., “As quoted on Andi Arief’s Twitter account, Sunday (5/16/2021).
Earlier, last Friday, Andi Arief hinted at the government about what had happened to Palestine. “There was once a 28.5 T American aid plan for Indonesia if it was good with Israel. I don’t really understand if there is an awareness. I don’t know if there is a soft relationship between Pak Jokowi and the current Palestinian situation.“Andi Arief tweeted via his @ Andiarief__ Twitter account on Friday evening (5/14/2021).
We know yesterday that President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) responded to a number of criticisms leveled at it regarding the situation in Palestine. Through three sets of sentences on the @jokowi Twitter account, President Jokowi urged Israel to end its aggression against Palestine. The assault left hundreds of people dead, including women and children.
“Indonesia condemns the Israeli attack which left hundreds of victims, including women and children. Israeli aggression must be stoppedJokowi said in an English tweet on Saturday (5/15/2021).
Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the main source of Palestinian suffering is Israel. Israel’s latest move, Retno said, really hurt the hearts of not just Muslims, but many around the world.
Speaking at the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Extraordinary Meeting on Palestine, Retno said that since the establishment of the OIC, the commitment of the OIC State has not never passed out and continues to be determined to be with Palestine in the fight for its rights.
Despite this strong determination, we still see a disruption in the practice of worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, illegal settlements are endemic, the movement of Palestinians is restricted on their own land, and Palestinian rights are suppressed.
“We must not all forget that Palestine is the only country still occupied by colonial powers in the world. All the suffering of Palestine is caused by Israel as the occupying power,” he said on Sunday (16 / 5/2021).
“Indonesia strongly condemns all actions carried out by Israel, which is even more damaging, these actions were carried out during the holy month of Ramadan and on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr,” he said. for follow-up.
Retno then said that during the meeting, he stressed the importance for each country to use their respective influence so that the violence can be stopped, de-escalation efforts are carried out and a ceasefire can. be implemented immediately.
“In this communication, we also exchange ideas on various international forums and mechanisms that we can use to help Palestine and alleviate the current tense situation.”
