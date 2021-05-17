Yashwant Sinha’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Yashwant Sinha slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s vaccine policy

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister and top Trinamool leader Yashwant Sinha tweeted a video clip of a speech by the Indian representative during a discussion at the United Nations to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what is now known like government “vaccine diplomacy”. It was one of many provocative tweets from opposition leaders after 17 people were arrested by the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union’s Home Office, for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing vaccine shortage. The list includes Rahul Gandhi from Congress and Mohua Moitra from Congress Trinamool.

“A 10-second video that EXPOSES MODI. India’s representative at @UN has informed the United Nations that India has sent more vaccines overseas than it has vaccinated its own people. Modi is now truly a world leader. Indians can go to hell, “Sinha read. post accompanying the video clip.

A 10 second video that EXPOSES MODI. Representative of India to the @A informed the UN that India has sent more vaccines abroad than it has vaccinated its own population. Modi is now a true world leader. Indians can go to hell. pic.twitter.com/tTF8q60HT5 Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 16, 2021

The clip was taken from a tweet about the informal UNGA meeting held in March under the pseudonym “India at the UN, NY”. India was attending the meeting as one of the initiators of the Political Declaration on Equitable Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines.

In the clip, Indian Representative Nagaraj Naidu – Ambassador of India and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN – is seen speaking about the country’s contribution to the region. Once the scientific community has developed the vaccines, “we are now faced with the need to ensure the availability, accessibility, accessibility and distribution of Covid 19 vaccines,” he said.

Stressing the need for equality in vaccine accessibility, he said if this was not done it would hit the poorest countries hard.

“India will not only vaccinate 300 million of its own frontline workers over the next six months, but in doing so, it has also provided vaccines to over 70 countries. In fact, to date, we have provided more vaccines in the world than we have provided… our own people, ”he said.

is pleased to be one of the initiators of the Political Declaration on Equitable Global Access to # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE Vaccines. India has supplied vaccines to more than 70 countries around the world. Watch : DPR @ NagNaidu08 speaks at the informal UNGA meeting on #VaccineEquitypic.twitter.com/GaaLD3lK2A India at the UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) March 26, 2021

Mr Sinha’s criticism comes amid the arrest of 17 people in Delhi for posters that have proliferated in the city criticizing the Centre’s vaccine policy. The posters were reportedly put up by a leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi party.

Delhi had stopped immunizing 18-44 year olds four days ago, indicating limited stocks. Similar measures to ration vaccines have been taken by several other states.

With the vaccine shortage lasting for days in the midst of a vicious second wave of the disease, the government’s decision to donate vaccines to other countries has drawn much anger and criticism.

Even the Delhi High Court had criticized the government’s message asking people to get vaccinated. On Thursday, the court asked why the “irritating” message asking people to receive the vaccine was being broadcast when there was not enough vaccine.

As the second wave progressed, the government had halted the export of vaccines, which had so far been in line with its global commitments. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said on Sunday that India will have sufficient doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from July to August.

The country has so far administered more than 18 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the number of vaccine doses administered would reach 51.6 crore by the end of July.

“We will have 51.6 crore vaccine doses by the end of July, including the 18 crore already administered. Sputnik has been approved. This with the planned approval of the new Zydus Cadila vaccine, a vaccine from the Institute of serum from India – Novavax, Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine and Genoa mRNA vaccine will push COVID vaccine availability to 216 crore in doses between August and December, ”he said in an interaction with ministers state health agencies, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.