Romney wins Profile in Courage award for voting to impeach Donald Trump





SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV)

Senator Mitt Romney accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Sunday.

Romney was named the recipient of the JFK Foundation Award for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, when Romney became the first senator in U.S. history to vote for the conviction of a president who belonged to his own party. , reported The Associated Press.

The senator later voted to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial after what Romney called “the insurgency, instigated by the president” on the United States Capitol on Jan.6. Six of his Senate Republican colleagues joined him in this vote.

The action drew criticism from many Republicans in Utah. Some offered to censor him at the Utah GOP Convention, where he was booed and heckled during a speech earlier this month. The motion failed, but similar motions in some riding parties were successful.

The Profile in Courage Prize rewards political figures who adopt unpopular positions “for the common good”, at the risk of their own careers.

Many of us have been disappointed lately with the actions of some people who have taken the easier route, playing with the crowd, itching the ears of those angered by conspiracy theories and accusations, ”Romney said. in his acceptance speech at the virtual ceremony. “I take to heart that such postings are always worth posting and are generally greeted with contempt.”

He criticized both the political right and left for “national political wrangling” which he said “distracts our national attention from the three big challenges America faces, which if ignored can be tragic. “. He identified these challenges as “the rise of China”, global climate change and “the deterioration of our national record”.

