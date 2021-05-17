Boris Johnson urges Britons to enjoy freedom with a ‘heavy dose of caution’ as pubs are fully open and hugs are allowed again

BORIS Johnson last night warned the British to take advantage of their new freedoms, but to take them with a great deal of caution.

In an important step on the road to normality, hugs are allowed again and pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors.

7 Boris Johnson last night warned the British to take advantage of their new freedoms but to take them with a great deal of caution Credit: Getty – Pool

7 Drinkers enjoy a pint in London yesterday Credit: The Sun

Early research from the University of Oxford found that vaccines are very effective against Indian Covid.

The jabs will be thrown this week at everyone aged 35 and over in a total effort to prevent a new wave from derailing the roadmap.

Darkly, the Prime Minister said he would continue to ease restrictions today, but all Britons must play their part and be responsible.

He said: Together we have taken another important step in our roadmap outside of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a strong dose of caution.

We are closely monitoring the spread of the variant identified for the first time in India and acting quickly where infection rates rise.

He has pledged to speed up Britain’s extraordinary vaccination program so that more are protected against the virus.

Bojo added: But now everyone has to play their part by getting tested twice a week, showing up for your vaccine when called, and remembering the hands, face, space and fresh air.

I urge everyone to exercise caution and take responsibility in enjoying new freedoms today to keep the virus at bay. Stacking up, Matt Hancock also told the British to be careful and cautious.

7 Manchester city center drinkers didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits on Saturday night Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

7 Members of the public have a drink at the Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate in Edinburgh Credit: Getty

Even if the holiday ban is lifted, no one should travel abroad to countries on the orange or red travel list which represents almost the entire world, he said grimly.

Britain faces a precarious moment as the Indian variant can spread like wildfire in unvaccinated groups, he said.

A deluge of additional tests and vaccines is being sent to hot spots to try to eradicate clusters of infections.

Encouraging early studies suggest the vaccines work against Indian Covid – putting the UK in an excellent position to fend off the invader, Mr Hancock said.

The vast majority of people with Indian Covid in the Bolton hotspot were eligible for the jab but did not get it, he added.

He told Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday that the data gives us some degree of confidence that the vaccines work against this Indian variant.

He added: We are in a race between the vaccine program and the virus and this new variant has given the virus some extra legs in this race, but the vaccine will always be, we have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome.

7 Boozers smile for the camera in Edinburgh Credit: Getty

7 Customers enjoy a drink in the outdoor seating area of ​​a pub in Leeds Credit: AFP

Oxford University Regius Professor of Medicine Sir John Bell also said the vaccines appeared to work on the strain.

He told Times Radio: So when it comes to serious illnesses, hospital admissions and deaths, I think the vaccinated population will be fine and we just have to work our way through that.

But he also threw cold water on hopes that much of Europe will end up on the travel list without a green quarantine this summer.

He said he is not planning for people to go on holiday outside the UK due to the risk of variants.

Meanwhile, Professor Robert Dingwall, who sits in a Sage subgroup, told the anxious Britons to stay calm and carry on.

He told The Sun: “We now have emerging evidence that the vaccines are as protective against the Indian variant as against others that have emerged.

“In fact, between 70 and 80 percent of people now have significant levels of immunity from vaccines or a previous infection.

“It’s a completely different situation from last spring, or even early January.

“We have to stop being afraid of every variation that comes along.

“People will not die as much as they used to and we should have confidence in that.

“We should be looking at what vaccines achieve, rather than what models suggest.”

Ministers have racked up additional vaccines and tests in Indian Covid hotspots like Bolton and Blackburn.

Covid squads are going door to door urging everyone to get the hang of it.

And local leaders in Bolton have urged everyone over 18 to get vaccinated at emergency centers that have sprung up across town.

A final decision on whether the June 21 Big Bang unlock can take place will be made on June 14.