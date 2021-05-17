Wow! Jokowi embezzles state shares from EMI into PLN





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chairman Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided to transfer all of the country’s Series B shares in PT Energy Management Indonesia (Persero) to PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero). This decision is set out in Government Regulation (PP) 65/2021 concerning the addition of the participation in the state capital of the Republic of Indonesia to the share capital of PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara. The share transfer aims to strengthen the capital structure and increase the commercial capacity of PLN. The government feels the need to transfer the state shares to the electricity BUMN. In Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Regulation, the number of shares transferred is 15,554 Series B shares at EMI which have been issued and fully paid up by the State. “The value of the additional state participation in the capital is determined by the Minister of Finance on the basis of a recommendation from the Minister of State-owned enterprises”, reads article 2, paragraph (2). Thus, the State will exercise control over EMI through Series A double-citizen shareholding with the authority stipulated in the articles of association. The status of EMI has now become a Limited Liability Company fully subject to Law (Law) 40/2007 on Limited Liability Companies as amended by Law 11/2020 on Copyright. “The public electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara is the shareholder of PT Energy Management Indonesia,” reads article 4. This regulation was signed by Jokowi on May 4, 2021 and promulgated a day later by the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



