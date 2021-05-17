Import with discretion – Editorials





EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly stated that his government inherited the highest current account deficit of $ 20 billion and that extremely severe tightening monetary and fiscal policies had succeeded in bringing the deficit down to manageable levels . No one can dispute this assertion although the Prime Minister and his economic team have remained silent on the cost of these measures, in particular by suffocating the productive sectors of the country and by propelling double-digit inflation which, in turn, has had a negative impact on the wallet of the population of this country.

Today, imports have started to gradually increase again following the easing of monetary and fiscal policies in an attempt to minimize the impact of the pandemic and the economics team would be urged to review import items now for determine whether concomitant political action can reverse the trend. upward trend. Pakistan’s main import products are grouped under the oil group representing $ 13.9 billion in fiscal 2019, $ 9.2 billion in 2020 (a drop in international prices due to a drop in global demand y including Pakistan) and in July-March 2021, total imports increased to $ 6.67 billion. Reducing imports of items that fall into this category is not a short-term option as they are essential items, but they also represent a significant portion of the country’s taxes (from sales tax to petroleum levy) . In the medium to long term, the government can create refineries that would reduce imports of refined petroleum products while increasing imports of relatively cheap crude.

The second highest import item belongs to the category of the machine group. The components reveal that it is the telecoms sector which is a major importer with 1.5 billion dollars July-March 2021 against 1.8 billion dollars over the comparable period of last year, mobile phones representing the most of the imports. While India is one of the six largest mobile phone manufacturers in the world, the Pakistani mobile industry produced 1.21 million phones in the first two months of 2021, but these were mostly assembled in Pakistan and it is hoped that the government will make appropriate policy changes to encourage indigenous people. downstream industry. In other words, care must be taken to ensure that this industry does not follow the same path as the automotive industry, which remains made up of assembly plants that import the bulk of parts from parent companies.

The food group is the third largest import category. Political decisions relating to three major items in this category can reduce the import bill. The largest import item in this category is palm oil / soybean oil, together accounting for nearly $ 1.8 billion in July-March 2021 imports against $ 1.4 billion over the comparable period of l ‘last year. It is necessary to strengthen local industry to enable it to meet domestic demand. Imports of tea amounted to $ 393 million in July-March 2021 compared to $ 338 million in the same period the previous year. Recent studies indicate that around 64,000 hectares in Mansehra and Swat in the KPK are suitable tea growing areas and there is a need to encourage farmers to start planting tea. Wheat and sugar have emerged as import products over the past two years and hopefully these are red flags for the government to begin formulating an agricultural policy designed to ensure self-sufficiency in these products. And what is equally worrying is the fact that successive governments have encouraged the production of sugar cane to the detriment of cotton, which explains an increase in cotton imports (raw cotton imports have risen to 1.4 billion dollars in July-March 2021 compared to 972.7 million dollars over the same period last year).

One caveat is that while higher domestic production would reduce imports, however, care must be taken when setting any support prices and / or extending fiscal and monetary incentives beyond that. not result in a lower cost than neighboring countries as this encourages smuggling across thousands of miles from our eastern and western borders with shortages occurring in this country and taxes are not higher on any item by compared to neighboring countries because that would spell the end of our local industry.

Copyright recorder, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos