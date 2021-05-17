After the results of the assembly poll, politicians vie to become the Neta No 1 opposition. A conversation that was not





Mamata Banerjee: Narendra Modi laughed at me with Didi oh Didi, I returned it to Didigiri-oh-Didigiri. After my superb third victory, I am clearly the most suitable as the undisputed leader of a united opposition. Anyone else for Khela Hobe? Sonia Gandhi: But I already have a decent boy at home. When will you all recognize him as the true presumed heir? He’s been waiting so long. Rahul Gandhi: But mom, do I really have to go through all of this? Isn’t it enough that I regularly post strong statements on Twitter? In addition, power is poison. Sharad Pawar: No no, the power is Pawar. Give me a chance and I will conquer all the lands from Maharashtra to Delhi. I know every inch of real estate that matters. MK Stalin: Earth? My dear Pawar, don’t you forget the growing weight of the southern lands? Since my name is Stalin, I am the most qualified to build an almighty super-state. Pinarayi Vijayan: Speaking of states, now is the time for states to rule India. What Kerala thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. Mainly, the left line came out and the Vijayan line entered. Naveen Patnaik: Ladies and gentlemen, please don’t practice social distancing and forget about Odisha. I’m not great for those crowded opposition rallies, but consider it: can any of you write masterpieces about plant life in India and tackling super cyclones? Mulayam Singh Yadav: Humko kyon bhool gaye, bhaisaheb? Abhi toh hum jawan hai. After all, Indian politics is an akhara in which you need a wrestler like me. Mayawati: Mulayam Singhji, you are not alone. Is there another leader who built life-size statues of herself like I did? The Narendra Modi stadium against the Mayawati statues will be a real contest. Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi is no longer struggling with medical oxygen, which shows that when it comes to political oxygen, I am not like other netas. As the original political start-up, there can be no debate about my USP as the CM who gets the most eyeballs: Baaki sab neta chor hai. Aam admi: We first had kaun banega pradhan mantri, then kaun banega mukhya mantri, now we have kaun banega challenger? Policy later, can we get oxygen and an intensive care bed first please? Facebook

Warning This article is meant to bring a smile to your face. Any connection with real life events and characters is fortuitous.



