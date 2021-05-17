Trump Jr. praises anti-culture cancellation brawl, ignoring same comedian roasted his dad even better





Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, shared Sunday and praised the anti-cancellation cultural rant of a comedian who previously roasted his father even better.

In a Facebook post, Trump Jr. promoted a humorous clip by Jonathan Pie, a fictional journalist played by British comedian Tom Walker who frequently lashes out in videos about the state of Australian, British and political politics. American.

“Check this out, this is one of the truest videos I’ve seen talking about the insanity of modern cancellation culture and the stupidity of our society today, where we can’t even imagine that maybe the things that were written 100 years ago have less than great language in them, less than great innuendos. But rather than accept that and learn from those mistakes, we have to cancel them and pretend they didn’t happen, “Trump Jr. said in a Facebook post titled” Whao: This guy is making an incredible rant against the Liberals. “

“I guess he’s a reporter,” added Trump Jr., apparently unaware that Pie is a fictional character created by Walker. “It’s a great video, I apologize for the language … it’s one of the big entrenchments of this modern day stupidity that I’ve seen. I think you’ll enjoy it.”

The Trump Jr. video then switches to a clip of Pie declaiming the cancellation culture.

“Today we’re going to be discussing Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the Little House on the Prairie books, whose name was removed from a writing award because her books display stereotypical attitudes and contain racial language. », Says the comedian. “These books, they are based on the author’s childhood between 1870 and 1894, five years after the abolition of slavery. The books were written during the Jim Crow laws. It is almost as if the cultural norms are not set and change with the passage of time. “

He added, “Stop sanitizing and denying your past to make yourself look great. I’m sick of it. It’s everywhere you look. We live in the most inclusive, progressive, diverse and successful society in the world. history of mankind, but we’re behaving like we’ve never had it so bad. “

In 2016, a video of Walker’s fictional character declaiming Trump’s presidential victory went viral on YouTube, garnering global media coverage. At the time, Walker was a staunch leftist, according to HuffPost, but decided to call on the Liberals for their role in electing Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of a comedian lashing out over the culture of cancellation on Sunday. Alex Wong / Getty Images

After the 2020 presidential election, Walker shared a YouTube video of Pie roasting Trump’s loss. “I never thought it would be possible to be so excited about Joe Biden,” Pie said in the video titled “Trump is a Loser!”

“I think that’s why Trump had such a hard time accepting the results – because it involves numbers. Add numbers,” he added. “[Biden] Should have cleared the floor with Trump after four years of chaos and lies and imprisonment of several top Trump officials and dog whistle racism and a quarter of a million deaths from COVID. It should have been easy, but there was something quite beautiful about seeing Trump’s presidency slowly being euthanized by tough numbers and irrefutable facts. “

Newsweek has reached out to Trump officials for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

