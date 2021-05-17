Opposition and governance





To a very large extent, successful democracies depend on strong oppositions, able to challenge government and correct its leadership when necessary. But it looks like we have a situation where the opposition alliance, the PDM, has ended up falling victim to its own ambitions and its need for short-term gains. While there is a kind of cold war between the PML-N and the PPP in particular, which continues to level accusations against each other, at least one faction of the PML-N seems determined to move on. before with the attempts to impeach the Imran Khan government. , through street protests if necessary. The real question now is to what extent Shahbaz Sharif supports such an initiative, given his relative silence on the issue, and whether other parties within the PDM are ready to offer support to Nawaz.

The return of Shahbaz Sharif to the scene and his role as party leader within the alliance opens doors, which could lead to the conclusion of an agreement of any kind. While Shahbaz is generally seen as a man who prefers a less confrontational way of approaching things over Maryam Nawaz, who has carved out a leadership position for the PML-N, it is unclear how he will cope with a a situation which is already extremely antagonistic. There is also always the eternal question of an agreement between one of the parties involved. The fact that the PML-N and the PPP called each other of the chosen parties does not help to establish coordination or harmony within the ranks of the opposition.

At the moment, the PDM is struggling to look like a united alliance, with most of them too willing to shoot arrows at each other. This is not a good sign and it will damage democracy in the country and make it impossible for the opposition, which is engaged in infighting, to keep an eye on the running of the government and the affairs of the nation. And, certainly, governance needs to be handled tactfully in the country, which has been lacking for some time now. There are many issues that need to be addressed and some of them can only be addressed in a situation where general dialogue is possible. The next actions of the PDM will therefore be closely monitored and will to a large extent determine future political events in the country.

